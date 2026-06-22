FTI Consulting Strengthens Risk, Compliance & AI Advisory Capabilities in Australia With Appointment of Jerome Nyssen

SYDNEY, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jerome Nyssen as a Senior Managing Director in the Risk Advisory practice. This appointment strengthens the firm’s capabilities across financial services and depth in AI-driven risk, compliance and governance transformation.

Mr. Nyssen brings 25 years of financial services experience across Australia, Asia Pacific and Europe. His career spans consulting, industry and technology, including as a Partner at Deloitte, Chief Strategy Officer at ReadiNow and Head of Risk at Resolution Group, giving him a practitioner's perspective across risk transformation, regulatory engagement and AI strategy and governance.

At FTI Consulting, Mr. Nyssen will focus on transforming risk, compliance and governance frameworks to meet heightened regulatory expectations, including those set by local regulators such as APRA and ASIC; digitising risk, compliance and governance capabilities through AI-enabled solutions; and designing AI strategies, risk and governance frameworks that give boards, regulators and executives confidence to embrace AI responsibly.

“Jerome’s appointment reflects our commitment to building the most senior and credible risk advisory capability in Australia,” said Mark Dewar, Australia Practice Leader at FTI Consulting. “Financial institutions are navigating a period of genuine complexity: heightened regulatory expectations, rapid AI adoption and increasing scrutiny from boards and shareholders. Jerome brings a rare combination of skills, having held senior leadership roles as a Big Four partner, an industry executive and a technology leader. That depth of perspective is exactly what our clients need right now.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Nyssen served as Chief Strategy Officer at ReadiNow, an AI-led governance, risk and compliance technology platform, where he led the firm’s growth strategy, partner ecosystem and assisted in the launch of its agentic AI solutions. Before that, he was a Partner at Deloitte, where he led the digitisation of risk practice and advised global and local banks, insurers, wealth managers and superannuation funds through large-scale risk and regulatory transformation programs. Earlier in his career he served as Head of Risk at Resolution Group in London, supporting the acquisition and integration of life insurance and wealth management assets to create one of the UK’s largest life insurers.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Nyssen said, “Boards, executives, and the risk and compliance leaders who advise them are under real pressure: economic and political volatility, intensifying regulatory and accountability expectations, and an AI transition moving faster than most governance frameworks can keep pace with. When risk capability is genuinely tested, after a major incident, a regulatory intervention, or a high-stakes decision, what these leaders need is a senior, independent voice they can trust. What drew me to FTI Consulting is exactly that: deep expertise, real independence free from audit conflicts and software incentives, and a commitment to standing alongside risk leaders with experienced human judgment when the stakes are highest. That combination is increasingly rare, and it is precisely what clients need.”

Warren Dunn, Head of the Risky Advisory practice in Australia, added, “Jerome’s combination of deep financial services industry experience and genuine expertise in how AI is reshaping risk and compliance is rare. Together with the capabilities we’ve already built across cyber, operational resilience and financial crime, his appointment means we can now help leaders reimagine both how they manage risk and how risk and compliance deliver real value.”

FTI Consulting's Risk Advisory practice in Australia delivers senior, independent risk advisory services to financial institutions and other highly regulated organisations across the region. The practice spans the material risks facing large financial institutions, including financial crime, fraud and AML/CTF; conduct and regulatory compliance; third-party and supply chain risk; data and privacy; crisis and operational resilience; cyber and technology risk; and the governance of AI. Drawing on global expertise and deep local knowledge, and supported by FTI Consulting's broader capabilities across corporate finance and restructuring, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology, and strategic communications, the practice supports boards, regulators and executives with objective, outcome-focused advice during moments of crisis and transformation.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

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