Elparacaidista.com Marks 25 Years of Helping Hispanic Immigrants in The U.S.

Miami, FL, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the steady arrival of new immigrants to the United States and the challenges facing those already living here, proper guidance on how to navigate life in the country—and handle the myriad associated procedures and formalities—is vital. This is true not only for newcomers but also for those who have made this nation their permanent home and are seeking to deepen their roots. For 25 years, Latino immigrants have found a helping hand in ElParacaidista.com, a monthly guide and online resource center designed to answer their questions and provide proactive information—even before they arrive in the U.S.

Since 2001, https://ElParacaidista.com (The Parachutist) has continuously offered its support and commitment to the Hispanic community—now numbering over 68 million—and has accompanied thousands of Latinos right up to the moment they achieved citizenship and beyond.

What began in Miami as an 8-page mini-newspaper—accompanied by an online version—that sold out every month on the streets of South Florida, earned a “Best of Miami 2002” award from the Miami New Times, and was eagerly read online by Hispanics from their homes in other states and Latin America, evolved into an essential resource. It became a go-to guide for navigating situations, exploring possibilities, and finding assistance for issues ranging from imminent deportation to locating the best programs for starting a business in the United States. The newspaper went fully digital in 2012.

“Celebrating this 25th anniversary is a tremendous achievement, and we are happy to offer—with even greater strength—this true compass for the Latino immigrant; because here, taking the wrong path can cost a lot of money and can even jeopardize the possibility of living and working in this country,” says Aira Guevara, editor and founder of this immigrant guide.

This Venezuelan-American journalist poured her own experience as a “parachutist” into what became “the guide for newcomers—and everyone else—in the U.S.”

“Yes, that’s how we arrive: bringing ideas, dreams, and goals, and thinking we know where we’re going to land—but reality is often unexpected. That is precisely why we launched El Paracaidista: to cushion that landing,” she says. “But these past 25 years have taught us a great deal. The drastic changes in immigration policies we’ve witnessed give us greater purpose and momentum, and reinforce our commitment to the immigrant community.”

To further boost the impact and reach of this philanthropic and social mission, they are launching their new online platform on this 25th anniversary—developed in partnership with ECP Communications Corp and Blank—to drive their nationwide community service efforts.

“In an environment where trust is built in seconds, a well-designed digital platform becomes a fundamental tool. Under the leadership of Elizabeth Cotto-Poueriet, CEO of ECP Communications Corp, we developed a modern, functional website focused on user experience, enabling information to reach the immigrant community in the United States clearly, quickly, and effectively,” explains Jorge Gandara, CTO of the Mexican agency Blank. He led the project’s technical aspects and coordinated the implementation of the digital architecture and user experience to ensure a robust, scalable platform aligned with El Paracaidista’s communication goals.“We believe that digital transformation is not just about technology, but about creating solutions that connect people with the services they need. This project is an example of how a well-executed digital strategy can strengthen a social mission, expand an organization’s reach, and build greater trust among its users,” explains Cotto-Poueriet, who leads online marketing strategies from her Florida-based agency.“For our team, it has been a privilege to collaborate with ECP Communications Corp and El Paracaidista on an initiative that combines innovation, communication, and community service. We are convinced that digital platforms will continue to play a key role in bringing reliable information, valuable resources, and new opportunities to immigrant communities seeking guidance and support in their daily lives,” states Gandara.“Serving the entire immigrant community—which needs reliable, readily available information for their daily affairs—more quickly and efficiently is our priority. The impeccable work done by ECP Communications Corp and Blank during this initial phase is a tremendous contribution, and we view this partnership with great optimism,” notes Guevara.

Gathering information in advance makes it possible to choose the best path, prepare, and protect oneself, while also leveraging everything each immigrant brings and embodies as an individual—including work experience, professional expertise, and an entrepreneurial, visionary spirit—alongside the cultural and family values ​​and the immense, multifaceted capabilities that characterize Latin Americans.

Miami Beach, Florida–based ElParacaidista.com is precisely that guide to positive acculturation. People find everything there — from where to go if they get sick without insurance or cash on hand — to how to obtain licenses to open a business or secure investment capital to expand one. It offers information on rights and responsibilities as a citizen, help with choosing a good lawyer, registering a trademark, handling a landlord’s failure to fix a leak, or protecting oneself against mechanic fraud. Understanding credit reports, legally starting a home-based business, and even checking the professional records of doctors or lawyers—or the backgrounds of tutors and nannies before hiring them—are just some of the vital details provided. All content is rigorously researched by a team of journalists committed to serious, impartial, and independent information.

“We receive many calls from all over the United States that constantly inspire us to keep researching, updating, and publishing—on a monthly basis—information vital to immigrants,” says Guevara, citing cases such as a self-employed plumber facing the job market for the first time with no idea what his peers earn or how to create a résumé; a professional couple wishing to immigrate based on their merits; a small business owner defrauded by a bad check who is looking for a place to file a claim; and an engineer who wants to practice her profession but does not know whether or not she needs to have her credentials validated.

For 16 years, through its Foreign Title Revalidation seminars and guides, El Paracaidista has been one of the most reliable and serious sources of guidance on this crucial topic for professionals graduated abroad.

This monthly guide offers valuable data for addressing and resolving challenges, as well as for identifying local and national opportunities and benefits. It provides vital guidance on the American way of life, how to navigate it effectively, and the importance of staying informed proactively. It serves as a comprehensive library of informational resources that readers can access at any time.

“The idea is for their integration to be a mutually beneficial process for them and for the country welcoming them. The vast majority do not come to take; they come to give—and to give a great deal—to enrich this great nation as it celebrates its 250th anniversary,” the editor concludes.

About ElParacaidista.com

ElParacaidista.com has served over 2.5 million users in the United States, Latin America, and Europe, and its readers have viewed more than 5 million pages of information designed to guide those living, studying, doing business, or investing in America.



