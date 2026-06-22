NEXE Innovations Provides Update on Partner Transition to BPI-Certified Compostable Pods

WINDSOR, Ontario, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. (“NEXE”, "our" or the “Company") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, today provided an update on the progress of its partner's planned transition to NEXE’s BPI-certified compostable coffee pod platform, first announced on March 25, 2026. Since that announcement, the Company and its commercial partner have advanced the transition across multiple business lines, with approximately 300,000 pods delivered as of early May 2026, two additional brands giving initial purchase orders, and a growing pipeline of OCS, retail, and ecommerce opportunities which management believes supports the potential scalability and commercial adoption of the NEXE platform.

The North American distributor reports that it has had a positive experience with NEXE’s BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, compostable technology platform, and operations. With 1.5M pods shipped to date, the partner’s confidence in NEXE’s ability to scale is reflected in current ordering activity: repeat order volumes are trending higher, brand transitions are accelerating, and end-market feedback is positive. The distributor has placed additional purchase orders with NEXE, which NEXE expects to deliver in the next couple months. The partner anticipates commencing larger volume transitions ahead of the fall and winter season.

The partner has advised NEXE that it also recently secured a nationwide partnership with a nationally recognized U.S. veterans’ nonprofit, which it has reported will be transitioning to NEXE’s BPI-certified compostable pods across its offices and events. Management believes this partnership supports further validation of NEXE’s sustainability credentials and product performance. In management's experience, accounts of this profile require consistent product performance and certified environmental credentials, and their adoption of the compostable pod platform is expected to open the door to similar opportunities across other nonprofit, government, and corporate channels.

In parallel, the partner tells NEXE that it is investing in ecommerce and marketing initiatives designed to increase consumer awareness of its brands and support the transition to BPI-certified compostable pods. As part of this effort, the partner has launched a targeted Amazon promotion, with a $5-off offer planned for Amazon Prime Day (June 23–26) seeking to encourage trial and increase consumer engagement improve product rankings, and capture peak consumer traffic. Participating products span the Hurricane Coffee & Tea and Yummy Coffee brand lines.

To claim your offer during Amazon Prime Day (June 23-26), click on the below product links:

Hurricane Big Wave Medium Roast

Hurricane Cape Verde Decaf

Hurricane Category 5 Dark Roast

Hurricane Colombia El Niño Medium Roast

Hurricane Cuba 1910 Dark Roast

Hurricane Nor’easter Dark Roast

Hurricane Volcanic Sumatra Dark Roast

Yummy Coffee Bananas Foster

Yummy Coffee Cake Pop

Management is also in the process of transitioning two more brands – one from a Canadian based coffee brand and the second from a U.S. based coffee company and café. The expected volumes from these two brands are approximately 1.5M pods annually and are part of the previous guidance provided of 10 million to 15 million annual pod volume run-rate.

To learn more about NEXE Innovations, visit https://nexeinnovations.com/ , or take a virtual tour of NEXE's facility .

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media@nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

On behalf of the Company:

Ash Guglani

President & Director

For investor relations contact:

Kam Mangat

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

invest@nexeinnovations.com

For media relations contact: media@nexeinnovations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, statements regarding anticipated order delivery timelines, partner transition timing, expected production volumes, marketing initiatives, and projected annual pod volume run-rate and the benefits and expectations associated with such matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for year ended May 31, 2025 and the quarter ended February 28, 2026 under the headings "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.