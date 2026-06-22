ADMA Biologics, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Recovery for Investors; August 10, 2026, Deadline - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy ADMA securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026?

Affected ADMA Investor Summary

Who: ADMA Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ADMA )

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ( ) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed Class Period: August 9, 2024 through March 25, 2026

August 9, 2024 through March 25, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s revenues and internal controls.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s revenues and internal controls. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( www.ktmc.com ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA Biologics) ( NASDAQ: ADMA ) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired ADMA Biologics securities between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and is captioned Mazzarino v. ADMA Biologics, Inc., Case No. 2:26-cv-06918 (D.N.J.). Investors have until August 10, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired ADMA Biologics securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

https://www.ktmc.com/adma-adma-biologics-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=adma&mktm=PR



You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at info@ktmc.com . There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ADMA Biologics engaged in an undisclosed related party transaction; (2) ADMA Biologics used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue; (3) ADMA Biologics lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did AMDA Biologics’ s Stock Drop?

On March 24, 2026, Culper Research published a report concerning ADMA Biologics alleging “Channel Stuffing, an Undisclosed Related Party Distributor, and –3% Real Growth in 2025 vs. +20% Reported.” Among other things, the report stated that “two high-level employees at one of ADMA's two largest distributors” had confirmed independently that, “starting in 2025, ADMA induced the distributor to stock excess ASCENIV by offering rebates and extended payment terms in order to meet order expectations”, and that “Distributors take unwanted product without having to pay for it, ADMA books the revenues, and reports growth that was never there.”

On this news, ADMA Biologics’ s stock price fell $3.96, or 29.1%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $9.63 per share on March 25, 2026.

WHAT ADMA INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by August 10, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.



THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. INVESTORS:

ADMA Biologics investors may, no later than August 10, 2026 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages ADMA Biologics investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com . The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.