The Health Institute Announces Heal Your Cells, a New Book by Dr. Josh Axe and Dr. Will Cole on Cellular Health and Healthy Aging

Nashville, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Health Institute today announced the upcoming release of Heal Your Cells: Reversing the Irreversible--A Proven Plan to Heal Faster, Reclaim Energy, and Unlock Longevity (September 8, 2026; Avery/Penguin Random House), a new book by functional medicine practitioners Dr. Josh Axe and Dr. Will Cole. The book introduces The Health Institute's cellular health framework, which explores the role of cellular function in overall wellness and healthy aging. Drawing on clinical experience, research, and patient case studies, Dr. Axe and Dr. Cole present strategies focused on nutrition, lifestyle, and cellular support to help readers pursue long-term health goals.

Functional medicine pioneers Dr. Josh Axe and Dr. Will Coe deliver first-of-its-kind, clinically tested cellular restoration framework to reverse aging and target root cause of modern disease and reveal this groundbreaking information in new book, Heal Your Cells.

Functional medicine pioneers Dr. Josh Axe and Dr. Will Cole are releasing groundbreaking new framework in their forthcoming book, Heal Your Cells: Reversing the Irreversible--A Proven Plan to Heal Faster, Reclaim Energy, and Unlock Longevity (September 8, 2026; $32.00; Avery/PRH) that identifies cellular degeneration as the true driver of aging and chronic illness. The book teaches readers how to turn back the clock on aging through a science-backed, step-by-step guide to reversing deep-seated health issues by restoring the body at its most fundamental level.

For Dr. Josh Axe and Dr. Will Cole, the mission behind Heal Your Cells is personal. Both doctors lost their fathers at age sixty to sudden cardiovascular events, despite the men appearing muscular, active, and in their prime. Their personal losses revealed a difficult truth, later supported by a groundbreaking 2023 Stanford study: an individual organ can age at an accelerated rate, creating hidden vulnerabilities. This experience drove the doctors to investigate why so many people feel unwell despite clean eating, exercise, and normal lab results.

Their clinical work revealed a pattern. Patients reported fatigue, brain fog, hormonal imbalance, and gut issues that persisted despite following conventional health advice. The doctors concluded that surface-level treatments fail because the real problem is not being addressed. The root cause of these chronic symptoms is a crisis at the cellular level. When cells are starved, inflamed, and overwhelmed, the body’s systems begin to break down, leading to accelerated aging and chronic disease.

Heal Your Cells presents a new model for health centered on cellular restoration. The authors document the success of this approach through case studies, including a patient named Jenny who suffered from Hashimoto’s and clinical depression. After visiting nine different doctors without success, she began a cellular healing protocol. In three months, she reversed her Hashimoto’s, weaned off all four of her medications, and her assessed biological age dropped by ten years.

The book provides readers with the tools to achieve similar transformations. It details how to nourish cells with longevity-boosting foods, use specific supplements and plant-based medicines to fortify renewal, and implement practices that slow cellular aging. By focusing on rebuilding health from the inside out, Heal Your Cells offers a personalized, preventative, and regenerative path to boost energy, mental clarity, and immune function.





About Dr. Josh Axe:

Dr. Josh Axe, DC, DNM, CNS, is a doctor of chiropractic, a certified doctor of natural medicine, and a clinical nutritionist. In 2008, he started a functional medicine center in Nashville that grew into one of the most renowned clinics in the world. Dr. Axe is the founder of DrAxe.com, a leading global resource for natural health, nutrition, and fitness.

He is the author of several bestselling books, including Eat Dirt: Why Leaky Gut May Be the Root Cause of Your Health Problems and 5 Surprising Steps to Cure It; Keto Diet: Your 30-Day Plan to Lose Weight, Balance Hormones, and Reverse Disease; The Collagen Diet: A 28-Day Plan for Sustained Weight Loss, Glowing Skin, Great Gut Health, and a Younger You; and Ancient Remedies: Secrets to Healing with Herbs, Essential Oils, CBD, and the Most Powerful Natural Medicine in History.

Connect with Dr. Axe Online:

Website | Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube





About Dr. Will Cole:

Dr. Will Cole is a leading functional medicine expert and founder of the first functional medicine telehealth centers. He consults with people around the world via webcam. Named one of the top 50 functional and integrative doctors in the nation, Dr. Cole specializes in clinically investigating the underlying factors of chronic disease. He customizes functional medicine approaches for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. Dr. Cole is the host of the popular podcast, The Art of Being Well, and the New York Times bestselling author of Intuitive Fasting, Gut Feelings, Ketotarian, and The Inflammation Spectrum.





Connect with Dr. Cole Online:

Website | Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube

About The Health Institute

The Health Institute has one clear conviction: to be the most trusted authority in cellular health and cellular healing. Transforming how the world heals, lives, and thrives. Chronic disease will not be solved by managing symptoms, but by healing the cell. Real, lasting health comes from restoring cells to their natural state — so the body can do what it was designed to do: heal. This belief is the foundation of our cellular healing, cellular health protocol.

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