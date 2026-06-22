$200 Billion in AI Debt Was Raised in a Single Year. A New Jim Rickards Presentation Asks Who’s Holding the Risk

Baltimore, MD, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behind the visible race to build artificial intelligence infrastructure sits another race that many investors never see: a borrowing boom measured in hundreds of billions of dollars.

Financial researcher Jim Rickards argues that the most important question may not be how many data centers get built, but who ultimately ends up holding the debt that financed them.

In a new free presentation , Rickards follows the money behind the AI buildout and explains why he believes investors should pay close attention to developments surrounding July 29th, when several major AI-linked companies are expected to update investors on growth, spending, and demand expectations.

The Borrowing Boom

AI-related companies and projects raised at least $200 billion through debt markets during 2025, according to reporting on the accelerating data-center financing boom.

Analysts estimate hundreds of billions more may be required over the coming years as technology companies continue expanding AI infrastructure.

Much of this buildout is financed through a combination of investment-grade bonds, high-yield debt, and private-credit arrangements, some of which exist outside the traditional public markets most investors follow.

Rickards walks viewers through how these financing structures work and why the complexity itself may create risks that are not immediately visible.

The scale is unusual by historical standards. Industry observers have described the capital requirements behind AI infrastructure as among the largest financing efforts ever undertaken within the technology sector.

Where the Risk Travels

Rickards points to concerns raised by analysts at JPMorgan, who have noted that as institutional investors purchase more AI-related debt, bond portfolios increasingly become tied to the fortunes of technology companies rather than traditional interest-rate dynamics.

That shift, he argues, is what carries the risk beyond Silicon Valley and into pension funds, retirement accounts, and diversified bond portfolios.

He also discusses observations from consulting firm Oliver Wyman, which has warned that lenders could eventually discover they hold more exposure to data-center and digital-infrastructure risk than many internal models currently suggest.

Rickards emphasizes that these observations are not predictions of a crisis. Instead, he presents them as reasons investors may want to better understand the financing mechanisms supporting the AI buildout.

Why It Matters to You

Most investors never intentionally choose to finance a data center. Yet through bond funds, retirement plans, and institutional portfolios, many may already have exposure to the debt supporting AI infrastructure.

Rickards believes the upcoming July 29th earnings cycle could provide an important test of the assumptions supporting this borrowing boom. If spending projections, growth forecasts, or demand expectations begin to soften, investors may start reevaluating the massive debt financing behind AI infrastructure.

The presentation focuses on helping viewers understand how this debt is structured, where it resides, and why it may matter to ordinary investors.

About the Presentation

Jim Rickards lays out his full analysis and the steps he believes investors should weigh, in a free presentation now available to view. Click HERE to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the White House, and the Department of Defense across five decades in government and finance. He later built financial threat-detection systems for the CIA and designed the Pentagon’s first financial war games. In 2007, he delivered formal testimony to the U.S. Treasury warning of the conditions that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.