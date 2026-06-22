Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on September 9, 2026 and Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. (“Questor” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: QST) announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) has been rescheduled to and will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. MDT at the office of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP in Calgary, Alberta. The Meeting was originally scheduled for June 15, 2026, but was postponed due to, among other reasons, an inadvertent third-party delay in mailing meeting materials.

The purposes of the Meeting are: (1) receiving the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the auditors’ report thereon; (2) fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting by ordinary resolution; (3) electing the directors for the ensuing year by ordinary resolution; (4) passing an ordinary resolution to approve the stock option plan for the Company; (5) passing an ordinary resolution to approve the Company’s PSU and RSU Long Term Incentive Plan; (6) passing an ordinary resolution to approve the Company’s DSU Plan; (7) appointing the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; (8) passing an ordinary resolution to confirm and ratify the adoption of the Advance Notice By-law; and (9) transacting other matters as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Only shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) of record at the close of business on July 31, 2026 (the “Record Date”) will receive notice of, and be entitled to attend and vote at, the Meeting.

The Company will issue and file a notice of meeting, management information circular, and other proxy materials to Shareholders in compliance with the timing, delivery and other requirements under applicable laws, to ensure Shareholders have sufficient time and information to make informed voting decisions at the rescheduled Meeting.

The Company also announces that the board of directors (the “Board”) has adopted By-Law No. 2 (the “Advance Notice By-law”), similar to the advance notice by-laws adopted by many other Canadian public companies. The Advance Notice By-law provides a clear process for Shareholders to follow for director nominations and will help ensure that all Shareholders receive adequate notice and information about director nominees in order to exercise their voting rights in an informed manner. The Board believes that this Advance Notice By-law will facilitate an orderly and efficient process for annual or special meetings of Shareholders, aligns with good governance practices and serves the best interests of the Company and Shareholders.

The Advance Notice By-law establishes the conditions and framework under which registered or beneficial owners of common shares of Questor may exercise their right to submit director nominations by fixing a deadline by which such nominations must be submitted prior to any annual or special meeting of Shareholders, and sets forth the information that a Shareholder must include in the notice.

The Advance Notice By-Law is effective immediately and will be placed before Shareholders for confirmation and ratification at the Meeting. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the “Act”), the Advance Notice By-Law will cease to be effective unless it is ratified and confirmed by a resolution adopted by a majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders at the Meeting.

Pursuant to the Advance Notice By-Law, Shareholders seeking to nominate candidates for election as directors other than pursuant to a proposal or requisition of shareholders made in accordance with the provisions of the Act, must provide timely written notice in proper form to the Company. To be timely, a Nominating Shareholder’s notice must be given: (i) in the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, not less than 30 days (or 40 days where notice and access is to be used) prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement (the “Notice Date”) of the date of the annual meeting was made by the Company, notice by the Nominating Shareholder must be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following the Notice Date; and (ii) in the case of a special meeting that is not also an annual meeting of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), not later than the close of business on the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders was made.

The full text of the Advance Notice By-Law is available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost-effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene) gases within waste gas streams at greater than 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary heat-to-power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor’s clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net-zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site’s emission profile.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QST”. The address of the Company’s corporate and registered office is 1920, 707 – 8th Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 1H5.

QUESTOR TRADES ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE UNDER THE SYMBOL “QST”

Investor Relations Contact

Aly Sumar

Chief Financial Officer

Email: investor@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.