New Earth Resources Provides Update on Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) ("New Earth" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update respecting its previously announced (see the Company’s news release dated May 29, 2026) non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) under which it will raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 through the issuance of up to 4,166,667 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Class A common share (each, a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”, entitling the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.18 for five years from the date of issuance).

New Earth continues to make progress on the Offering, the terms of which are unchanged and which is expected to close in early July. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital, mineral property exploration and marketing/IR services. The Company may pay finder's fees and may issue finder’s warrants in connection with the Offering. Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 lode claims spanning approximately 273 acres and contiguous state lease mineral land of approximately 268 acres, the Lucky Boy Project totals approximately 541 acres and covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s website at www.newearthresourcescorp.com or the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ), or contact the Company by email at info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors "Lawrence Hay" President and CEO Tel: 778.317.8754 Email: info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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