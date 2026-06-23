Stingray Indicates Delay in Filing of Its Audited Financial Statements and Applies for Voluntary Management Cease Trade Order

MONTREAL, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY) (“Stingray” or the “Corporation”) wishes to advise that there will be a delay in the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, management’s discussion and analysis thereof and the CEO and CFO certificates associated therewith (collectively, the “Required Disclosure”), which are due to be filed on or before June 29, 2026 (the “Filing Deadline”) pursuant to applicable securities laws. This delay is due to the fact that Stingray’s auditor has not completed the required work to conclude the audit. Stingray understands that the unanticipated delay in completing the audit of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026 is in large part due to the complexity of integrating the acquisitions completed in said financial year (including that of TuneIn Holdings, Inc.).

Stingray has applied for a voluntary Management Cease Trade Order under National Policy 12-203 (the “Policy”) pending the filing of the Required Disclosure via SEDAR+. Stingray is confident that the Required Disclosure will be filed as soon as it is available, which is expected to be no later than August 29, 2026. The Management Cease Trade Order is expected to be imposed against its Chief Executive Officer, its Chief Financial Officer, and potentially certain members of its Board of Directors, instead of a cease trade order being imposed against all securities of Stingray. Such an order will not generally affect the ability of other persons to trade the securities of Stingray pending the filing of the Required Disclosure via SEDAR+.

Stingray intends to comply with the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines as set out in the Policy for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, if necessary, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release.

There is no material information concerning the affairs of Stingray that has not been generally disclosed.

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray’s products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated filing date for the Required Disclosure, as well as statements pertaining the expected timeline for the halt to be lifted. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Corporation. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of material factors – many of which are beyond Stingray’s control – affect the operations, performance and results of Stingray and its business, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of this forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, and “continue”, or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Stingray’s business can be found under the heading entitled “Risk Factors” in Stingray’s Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that Stingray anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on Stingray’s business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and Stingray does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin, CPA

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Group Inc.

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com