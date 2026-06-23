Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Nears Third CEX Partnership as Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $7,000

MONACO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe as buyers watch speculation around a possible third CEX partnership after the project announced Azbit and BiFinance. The presale has now raised $1.73 million, passed 9,600 holders, and reached $0.01973 while Stage 18 moves closer to selling out.





The exchange speculation gives AlphaPepe a fresh company catalyst as Ethereum price prediction headlines return to the $7,000 target. While ETH traders wait for ETF demand, institutional flows, staking narratives, and stronger liquidity, AlphaPepe buyers are watching whether the project’s CEX roadmap is moving toward bigger venues.

AlphaPepe Nears Third CEX Partnership Speculation

AlphaPepe has already announced two CEX partnerships, with Azbit revealed first and BiFinance announced second. Both exchanges are followed on CoinMarketCap’s global exchange ranking tables, and the sequence has created a simple theory among buyers: AlphaPepe may be moving from lower-ranked venues toward stronger exchanges as launch preparations continue.

The theory remains speculative, but the pattern is easy to understand. Azbit came first, BiFinance followed, and BiFinance sits higher in the ranking conversation than Azbit. If that direction continues, traders may begin asking whether the third CEX reveal could be another step upward.

That is where the Tier 1 speculation begins. No Tier 1 exchange has been confirmed, and names like OKX remain only community theory unless officially announced. Still, the Azbit-to-BiFinance progression gives buyers a reason to watch whether AlphaPepe is trying to climb closer to larger exchange territory before launch.

Exchange speculation can become one of the strongest presale triggers because listings can expand visibility and place a project in front of a wider trading base. When multiple CEX updates arrive before public trading begins, the early-entry window can feel tighter.

AlphaPepe’s presale numbers are also moving with the story. The project has raised $1.73 million, passed 9,600 holders, and reached $0.01973. Stage 18 is nearing sell out, adding another countdown as buyers watch for the next price step and exchange update.

The Bear Market Discount promo codes will also end in less than 10 days. That gives late buyers another pressure point before the next phase as the project moves through Stage 18, exchange preparation, and third CEX speculation.

Product development remains part of the broader readiness story. AlphaSwap Early Access supports trading across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap router connections, giving AlphaPepe a working trading layer before wider exchange access.

The completed 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another credibility point before listing. Combined with Azbit, BiFinance, $1.73 million raised, 9,600+ holders, AlphaSwap progress, instant token delivery, Stage 18 scarcity, discount-code urgency, and possible third CEX speculation, AlphaPepe is building a more aggressive pre-listing profile than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $7,000

The Ethereum price prediction debate has returned to the $7,000 target as traders watch ETF demand, staking activity, institutional adoption, liquidity conditions, and Ethereum’s role in DeFi, tokenization, and smart-contract settlement. Bullish cases usually depend on stronger inflows, improving risk appetite, and renewed demand for ETH as a core crypto asset.

The $7,000 Ethereum price prediction remains a forecast scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with Azbit already announced, BiFinance confirmed, $1.73 million raised, 9,600+ holders, Stage 18 nearing sell out, Bear Market Discount promo codes ending in less than 10 days, and third CEX speculation building before launch.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s latest update gives the project a stronger speculative exchange narrative while broader crypto traders continue watching Ethereum price prediction targets. Azbit has already been announced, BiFinance has now been added, and buyers are debating whether the third CEX partnership could continue the pattern toward higher-ranked venues.

The theory remains speculative, and no Tier 1 exchange has been confirmed. But the exchange sequence is enough to create a sharper pre-listing story. If AlphaPepe is moving upward through exchange rankings, the next reveal could become one of the most watched milestones before public trading begins.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, AlphaPepe has raised $1.73 million, passed 9,600 holders, reached $0.01973, announced Azbit, announced BiFinance, moved Stage 18 close to sellout, and has less than 10 days left before Bear Market Discount promo codes end.

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FAQs

What is Ethereum Price Prediction?

Ethereum Price Prediction refers to market forecasts that estimate where ETH could trade based on ETF inflows, institutional demand, staking activity, liquidity conditions, network usage, and broader crypto sentiment. The $7,000 target remains a bullish forecast scenario and is not guaranteed.

What is the Best Crypto Presale?

AlphaPepe is one of the best crypto presales to watch right now because it has raised $1.73 million, passed 9,600 holders, reached $0.01973, announced Azbit, announced BiFinance, and is seeing speculation build around a possible third CEX partnership.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to make on-chain meme coin trading safer and faster. AlphaSwap Early Access supports Ethereum and BNB Chain trading through Uniswap and PancakeSwap router connections.

AlphaPepe has raised $1.73 million, passed 9,600 holders, completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit, announced Azbit, announced BiFinance, and continues preparing future exchange updates as Stage 18 nears sell out.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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