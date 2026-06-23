Sofucor Releases Outdoor Ceiling Fan Models Designed for Modern Outdoor Living Spaces

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofucor today announced the release of a curated selection of outdoor ceiling fan models designed for covered patios, pergolas, gazebos, and other outdoor living spaces, as homeowners across the United States continue investing in outdoor comfort and entertainment areas ahead of the summer season.

The announcement highlights three Sofucor outdoor ceiling fan models that combine efficient airflow, integrated LED lighting, natural wood-inspired aesthetics, and versatile installation options for a wide range of covered outdoor environments. The featured products reflect the brand’s ongoing focus on providing functional and design-oriented ceiling fan solutions for modern residential spaces.

As outdoor living continues to evolve into an extension of the home, covered patios and outdoor gathering areas are becoming increasingly important spaces for relaxation, dining, and entertainment. In response to this growing trend, Sofucor has expanded its focus on ceiling fan designs that support both comfort and visual appeal in outdoor settings.

According to the company, homeowners are increasingly seeking outdoor ceiling fans that offer quiet operation, energy-efficient DC motor technology, integrated lighting, and finishes that complement contemporary architectural styles. According to industry observations, wood-look ceiling fans have become increasingly common in covered outdoor living spaces as homeowners continue seeking fixtures that complement modern outdoor design aesthetics.

To address these preferences, Sofucor is featuring three outdoor ceiling fan models that are well suited for covered patios, pergolas, porches, and gazebos. Each model offers a combination of airflow performance, lighting functionality, and decorative appeal intended to enhance outdoor living experiences.

The featured ceiling fans are designed to support year-round outdoor comfort while complementing a variety of residential design styles. Through this product selection, Sofucor continues to provide homeowners with practical solutions for creating comfortable and visually cohesive outdoor spaces.

Three Sofucor Ceiling Fans Reflecting Key Outdoor Living Trends

1. Sofucor 52" Steel & Wood Flush Mount Ceiling Fan— For Covered Patios and Screened Porches

Covered patios and screened porches remain among the most frequently used outdoor spaces during warmer months. For areas with ceiling heights between eight and nine feet, homeowners often prefer flush mount ceiling fans that provide airflow without visually overwhelming the space.

The Sofucor 52-inch Steel & Wood Flush Mount Ceiling Fan combines a low-profile design with quiet DC motor performance. Three solid wood blades contribute a warm, natural appearance, while the reversible motor supports year-round comfort and airflow.

For homeowners seeking a covered patio ceiling fan or screened porch ceiling fan that blends naturally into the surrounding design, flush mount wood ceiling fans continue to be a popular solution.





2. Sofucor 52" Aura Wood Flush Mount Ceiling Fan with Light— For Outdoor Living Rooms and Summer Entertaining Spaces

As outdoor living spaces increasingly function as outdoor living rooms, lighting has become just as important as airflow. Homeowners are investing in comfortable outdoor environments that support dining, family gatherings, and summer entertaining.

The Aura combines a quiet DC motor and solid wood blades with an integrated dimmable LED available in three color temperatures. Five finish combinations allow the fan to complement a variety of outdoor living room aesthetics and covered porch designs.

For spaces where a single fixture must provide both cooling and illumination, the integrated lighting system can help reduce the need for additional fixtures while creating a more comfortable atmosphere for outdoor entertaining and everyday relaxation.





3. Sofucor 52" Steel Curved Wood Ceiling Fan— For Pergolas, Gazebos, and Vaulted Covered Patios

Pergolas and gazebos have become increasingly popular focal points within modern outdoor living spaces. These structures often feature taller ceilings and open architectural designs that require ceiling fans capable of providing airflow while maintaining visual balance.

The Sofucor 52-inch Steel Curved Wood Ceiling Fan features a damp-rated downrod design and includes two adjustable downrods that allow the fan to be positioned appropriately beneath pergolas, gazebos, and vaulted covered patios.

The fan is also well suited for pavilions and other elevated outdoor structures where additional ceiling height and proper fan placement are important considerations. Its combination of curved steel housing and solid wood blades complements a wide range of outdoor design styles, from farmhouse to transitional aesthetics.

The suspended profile contributes to the layered architectural appearance increasingly favored in modern outdoor living environments, helping the fan integrate naturally into pergolas, pavilions, gazebos, and other outdoor gathering spaces.





The Growing Importance of Outdoor Living Design

Outdoor living spaces have become among the most-used areas of the home during warmer months, and products installed within them are increasingly expected to meet the same standards of design and performance traditionally associated with interior spaces.

Outdoor ceiling fans are now playing a larger role in how homeowners design covered patios, screened porches, outdoor living rooms, pergolas, gazebos, pavilions, and other outdoor structures. Beyond airflow, homeowners are looking for products that contribute to comfort, lighting, architectural aesthetics, and overall visual cohesion.

Sofucor's outdoor ceiling fan collection reflects this broader trend, combining solid wood blades, quiet motor technology, and versatile styling across a variety of outdoor living spaces. As demand for outdoor comfort continues to grow, outdoor ceiling fans are expected to remain a key element of modern outdoor design across covered patios, pergolas, gazebos, and outdoor living spaces.

About Sofucor

Sofucor Fan is a ceiling fan brand offering indoor and outdoor ceiling fan solutions for residential living spaces. The company's product lineup includes ceiling fans featuring solid wood blades, DC motor technology, integrated lighting options, and designs intended to complement a variety of interior and exterior environments. Learn more at sofucorfan.com.

Media Contact:

Sofucor PR Team

Email: support@sofucorfan.com

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