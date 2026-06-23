[Latest] Global Onion Powder Market Size/Share Worth USD 2.61 Billion by 2035 at a 6.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Onion Powder Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Dehydrated Onion Powder, Hot Air Dried Onion Powder, Vacuum Belt Dried Onion Powder, Spray Dried Onion Powder, Roasted Onion Powder, Dry Roasted Onion Powder, Oil Roasted Onion Powder, Organic Onion Powder, Certified Organic Dehydrated Powder, Certified Organic Freeze-Dried Powder, Other Types, Freeze-Dried Onion Powder, Onion Juice Powder, Toasted Onion Flakes Powder), By Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Processing Grade, Retail Consumer Grade, Foodservice Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Nutraceutical Ingredient Grade, Quercetin-Standardized Grade, Industrial Grade), By Application (Food & Beverage Processing, Snack Seasoning & Flavoring, Soup, Sauce & Condiment Manufacturing, Ready Meals & Convenience Foods, Processed Meat & Poultry, Bakery & Savory Snacks, Foodservice & HoReCa, QSR & Fast Food Chains, Casual Dining & Full-Service Restaurants, Institutional Catering, Retail & Household, Branded Consumer Spice Products, Private Label Retail, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Quercetin Supplement Formulations, Prebiotic & Gut Health Products, Antioxidant Supplement Blends, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales/B2B, Food Manufacturer Direct Supply, Foodservice Distributor Supply, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Food Stores, Online Retail, E-Commerce Marketplaces, Brand Direct-to-Consumer Websites, Other Distribution Channels), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Onion Powder Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.34 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.43 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2.61 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Onion Powder Market Revenue and Trends

The world onion powder market includes dehydrated and finely ground powder of white, red or yellow onions, which is appreciated due to its concentrated savory taste, extended shelf life and convenience as a natural flavor additive. It is also extensively employed in the food processing industry, in seasonings, soups and sauces, snacks, ready-to-eat meals and in home cooking to provide a uniform flavor without the use of fresh onions.

The world market in onion powder is experiencing steady growth due to the growing need for convenient and shelf-stable ingredients in the growing food processing sector, the growing interest in natural flavour additives, the growing popularity of onion powder in ready-to-eat and convenience foods, the global foodservice market and the development of dehydration and organic formulations across the world.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the onion powder market?

The necessity to use versatile dehydrated ingredients as a fundamental ingredient in food production and cooking has increased their adoption due to the increase in the use of processed foods and foods of convenience, busy living and the requirement to maintain the flavor profile. The industry reports indicate that the market has been enjoying a steady application in seasoning blends, snacks and ready meals to produce efficiently and have a long shelf life. The increasing popularity of time-saving/natural ingredients featured in consumer demand prompts food manufacturers, as well as home cooks, to seek high-quality onion powder that will ensure the needs of the current food trend as well as facilitate convenient food preparation.

Innovations in technology have brought organic certifications, better dehydration methods to maintain better flavor, nutrient preservation and finer particle sizes, custom blends with other spices, increased solubility, intensity of aroma, and product versatility. Further motivations are increased attention to clean-label and natural ingredients, enhanced availability of dehydrated foods in the emerging markets, and government actions and investments in food processing and value addition of agriculture in developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Onion Powder report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Onion Powder report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Whitish onion powder had the highest market share of the onion powder market as of 2025, driven by its mild sweet taste, its variety of applications, its ubiquitous presence in food processing and seasoning sectors, and its high popularity. These powders are also in high demand by manufacturers and consumers who want consistent savory flavors without overwhelming flavor and have strong growth in premium and organic formulations, which enhance quality and usability in soups, sauces, and snacks (which is widely considered by food technologists and chefs to be the key to effective flavor addition and product development in the food industry).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales to food manufacturers and online retail are the biggest market shares since they are the main channels used to sell in bulk, customize products, ensure quality, and provide easy access for consumers. Technical support, bulk buying, and home-cooking services are offered by these channels to food processors and health-conscious customers who handle the sourcing of ingredients and home-cooking requirements, turning them into the channel of choice among suppliers and e-commerce solutions to the increasing demand for dehydrated spices and seasonings.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Onion Powder market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Onion Powder market forward?

What are the Onion Powder Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Onion Powder Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Onion Powder market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America has dominated the world market of onion powder because it consumes a lot of onion powder in processed foods and snacks, has an extensive food processing infrastructure, is more sensitive to convenience ingredients, and has embraced the use of natural seasonings. The region enjoys significant investments in food innovation, positive consumer behavior towards clean-label products, and early adoption of high-end formulations that lead to incessant demand and market stability.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region shows the most rapid onion powder market development due to high volumes of onion growing in such countries as India and China, the increased food processing processes, the increased urbanization and the increased need for ready-to-eat food. Countries like India, China and Southeast Asian countries are experiencing the rise in the adoption of low cost and high quality onion powder that is backed by rising domestic production, government interest in agro-processing, and market export. Increased disposable incomes, altering food consumption patterns, and expansion in the snacks and convenience foods markets are additional factors that promote market expansion in Asia Pacific.

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Browse the full “Onion Powder Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Dehydrated Onion Powder, Hot Air Dried Onion Powder, Vacuum Belt Dried Onion Powder, Spray Dried Onion Powder, Roasted Onion Powder, Dry Roasted Onion Powder, Oil Roasted Onion Powder, Organic Onion Powder, Certified Organic Dehydrated Powder, Certified Organic Freeze-Dried Powder, Other Types, Freeze-Dried Onion Powder, Onion Juice Powder, Toasted Onion Flakes Powder), By Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Processing Grade, Retail Consumer Grade, Foodservice Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Nutraceutical Ingredient Grade, Quercetin-Standardized Grade, Industrial Grade), By Application (Food & Beverage Processing, Snack Seasoning & Flavoring, Soup, Sauce & Condiment Manufacturing, Ready Meals & Convenience Foods, Processed Meat & Poultry, Bakery & Savory Snacks, Foodservice & HoReCa, QSR & Fast Food Chains, Casual Dining & Full-Service Restaurants, Institutional Catering, Retail & Household, Branded Consumer Spice Products, Private Label Retail, Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Quercetin Supplement Formulations, Prebiotic & Gut Health Products, Antioxidant Supplement Blends, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales/B2B, Food Manufacturer Direct Supply, Foodservice Distributor Supply, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Food Stores, Online Retail, E-Commerce Marketplaces, Brand Direct-to-Consumer Websites, Other Distribution Channels), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/onion-powder-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.43 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 2.61 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.34 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Grade, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In January 2025: McCormick & Company launched a new line of organic onion powder with enhanced flavor retention and clean-label appeal, supporting greater adoption in food processing and retail seasoning applications across global markets.

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List of the prominent players in the Onion Powder Market:

McCormick & Company Inc.

Olam International Limited

Worlée NaturProdukte GmbH

Garlico Industries Ltd.

Dehydrates Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd.

BC Foods

Malabar Gold Spices

Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd.

Others

The Onion Powder Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Dehydrated Onion Powder Hot Air Dried Onion Powder Vacuum Belt Dried Onion Powder Spray Dried Onion Powder

Roasted Onion Powder Dry Roasted Onion Powder Oil Roasted Onion Powder

Organic Onion Powder Certified Organic Dehydrated Powder Certified Organic Freeze-Dried Powder

Other Types Freeze-Dried Onion Powder Onion Juice Powder Toasted Onion Flakes Powder



By Grade

Food Grade Industrial Processing Grade Retail Consumer Grade Foodservice Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Nutraceutical Ingredient Grade Quercetin-Standardized Grade

Industrial Grade

By Application

Food & Beverage Processing Snack Seasoning & Flavoring Soup, Sauce & Condiment Manufacturing Ready Meals & Convenience Foods Processed Meat & Poultry Bakery & Savory Snacks

Foodservice & HoReCa QSR & Fast Food Chains Casual Dining & Full-Service Restaurants Institutional Catering

Retail & Household Branded Consumer Spice Products Private Label Retail

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements Quercetin Supplement Formulations Prebiotic & Gut Health Products Antioxidant Supplement Blends

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales/B2B Food Manufacturer Direct Supply Foodservice Distributor Supply

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail E-Commerce Marketplaces Brand Direct-to-Consumer Websites

Other Distribution Channels

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Onion Powder Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Onion Powder Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Onion Powder Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Onion Powder Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Onion Powder Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Onion Powder Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Onion Powder Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Onion Powder market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Onion Powder industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Onion Powder Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Onion Powder Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Onion Powder Market Report

The Onion Powder Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Onion Powder The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Onion Powder Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Onion Powder Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Onion Powder market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Onion Powder market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Onion Powder market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Onion Powder market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Onion Powder market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Onion Powder industry.

Managers in the Onion Powder sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Onion Powder market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Onion Powder products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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