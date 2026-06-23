FINO Cannabis Announces First Florida Dispensary Opening in Clermont, Bringing a New Patient-First Cannabis Experience to Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida’s medical cannabis patients are about to experience something different.

FINO Cannabis, a retail brand of FINO Brands, Inc., is opening its first Florida dispensary at 833 SR 50 in Clermont, introducing a more intentional, education-driven approach to cannabis retail focused on how patients actually want to feel.

While many dispensaries focus on transactions, strain names, and THC percentages, FINO is taking a different approach. Built around terpene education, personalized guidance, and hospitality-inspired experiences, the brand is designed to help patients better understand cannabis and shop with confidence.

The Clermont location marks FINO’s official entry into Florida, with a second dispensary planned to open in Winter Park in a few short months as part of the brand's broader Central Florida expansion.

“Most dispensaries are built around transactions,” said Joe Puglise, Chief Executive Officer. “We built FINO around the patient experience, from cultivation all the way to the moment someone walks out the door feeling confident in what they chose. We want people to feel educated, comfortable, and genuinely supported.”

FINO’s philosophy is simple: start with how you want to feel and work backward.

Rather than guiding patients solely by product names or potency numbers, FINO’s effect-based approach focuses on terpene profiles, wellness goals, and real-world experiences to help patients discover products aligned with their individual needs and lifestyles.

The Clermont dispensary will feature a hospitality-inspired retail environment, thoughtfully curated products, and a team trained to guide patients through education and conversation rather than upselling.

Patients visiting FINO can expect:

A retail experience designed more like a modern wellness and hospitality space than a traditional dispensary

Products selected and explained based on effects and patient needs

Clean cultivation practices backed by rigorous testing and transparency

A team focused on guidance, education, and long-term trust

Community-driven programming, patient education, and local partnerships

The company combines holistic cultivation methods with modern innovation to produce clean, high-quality products while offering patients greater visibility into what they are consuming. Through educational content, behind-the-scenes cultivation access, and open communication around testing and production standards, FINO aims to create a deeper level of trust within Florida’s growing medical cannabis community.

FINO also plans to collaborate with local organizations and members of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce as part of its commitment to becoming an active member of the Clermont community from day one.

The Clermont dispensary opening date and grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date.

As Florida’s cannabis market continues to evolve, FINO enters the space with a different perspective: cannabis should be understood, not just consumed.

For updates, educational content, and future announcements, visit livefino.com.

About FINO Cannabis

FINO Cannabis is a Florida-based medical cannabis company focused on clean cultivation, terpene-forward education, and elevated patient experiences. Built around transparency, hospitality, and intentional wellness, FINO is redefining what modern cannabis retail can look and feel like for Florida patients.

INVESTOR CONTACT

FINO Brands Inc.

Jack Freese, Chief Legal Officer

jack.freese@livefino.com

MEDIA CONTACT

FINO Brands Inc.

Tia August, Marketing Director

tia.august@livefino.com



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