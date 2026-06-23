DENVER, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, regulatory oversight of digital assets in Europe has continued to intensify. SKHTU Exchange has formally submitted its license application materials to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and maintains close communication with the regulatory body during the approval process.

It is reported that after submitting the application, the SKHTU Exchange team engaged in multiple in-depth discussions with the FCA regulatory authority, providing detailed explanations regarding the platforms customer due diligence procedures, fund custody, and trading system security assurance measures.

In terms of customer identification and anti-money laundering measures, SKHTU Exchange has demonstrated its multi-layer review process to regulatory authorities. During the communication process, the regulatory body provided compliance recommendations for specific scenarios. The platform has further optimized its rules based on actual business operations and has submitted the adjustment plan back to the regulator.

The technical security architecture of the platform is also a key focus of regulatory attention. SKHTU Exchange has submitted a detailed report on real-time transaction data monitoring, abnormal behavior identification, and system redundancy backup plans. In response to the stress testing and emergency drill requirements proposed by the FCA, the platform has conducted actual drills and submitted a corresponding report.

In addition, SKHTU Exchange proactively discussed with regulatory authorities its internal compliance governance and audit processes, including the independence of the compliance department, the frequency of risk reporting, and information transparency. The regulator provided positive feedback on the compliance framework of the platform, while also offering further improvement suggestions for certain operational procedures.

During this application process, SKHTU Exchange not only submitted comprehensive license application materials but also demonstrated the platform systematic management capabilities and rapid response mechanisms in its communications with the FCA. This interactive approach also provided more efficient decision-making support for the approval process.

Latest developments indicate that SKHTU Exchange, by proactively submitting applications and deeply engaging with regulatory authorities, has not only accelerated the process of applying for the FCA license but also laid the foundation for future business operations in the European market. SKHTU Exchange is gradually establishing an operational system that meets the high regulatory standards of Europe, providing users with a safer and more convenient investment environment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6c87f99-b64a-449e-a81d-363e53aa896e