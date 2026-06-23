PRISM Appoints Brooks Crowley as Vice President of Acquisitions, PRISM Upmarket

New York, United States, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global hospitality technology company PRISM today announced the appointment of Brooks Crowley as Vice President of Acquisitions, PRISM Upmarket. In this role, Crowley will lead the company's acquisition strategy for upmarket hotels, starting with the East Coast market, across PRISM's premium hospitality brands. He will work closely with the company’s senior global leadership team to build and expand PRISM’s operated hospitality platform across the US.

The appointment supports PRISM’s expansion in the US upmarket segment, where the company operates The Dutch and Court Square in Long Island City (Queens), New York, and The Louie Hotel in New Orleans.

Crowley brings more than 15 years of New York City hospitality and commercial real estate experience to PRISM. He has held senior roles at Capstone Equities, Sonder, The Olayan Group, Harbor Group International, and The Durst Organization, where he structured and executed transactions across the New York City market. During his tenure at Sonder, he sourced and closed multiple units across NYC and the East Coast.

"Brooks brings a rare combination of institutional real estate and hospitality operating expertise. His track record closing complex transactions in one of the world's most competitive markets will be instrumental as we execute our upmarket strategy,” said Ankit Tandon, Global COO PRISM.

Crowley holds a Master of Science in Real Estate Development from Columbia University. Based in New York City, Crowley will focus on expanding PRISM’s upmarket footprint in key gateway and high-growth urban markets across the US.

About PRISM

PRISM (formerly Oravel Stays Ltd.) is a portfolio of brands with growing number of more than 22000 hotel storefronts and 123000 homes in over 35 countries as on June 30, 2025. From short stays and extended living to luxury escapes, co-working hubs, celebration spaces, and hospitality technology solutions, PRISM simplifies and enriches urban living through scalable innovation.

For more information, visit www.PRISMlife.com.



