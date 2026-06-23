Aalberts reports the progress of its share buyback programme 15 June – 19 June 2026

Utrecht, 23 June 2026

Aalberts today reports that it has repurchased 8,000 of its own shares in the period from 15 June 2026, up and including 19 June 2026 for an amount of 319,903.12, so at an average share price of EUR 39.99.

This is part of the share buyback programme as announced on 26 February 2026, for a total amount of EUR 75 million. The repurchase of shares commenced on 27 February 2026 and will be completed no later than 9 October 2026. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

Up to and including 19 June 2026, a cumulative total of 1,156,011 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of EUR 36,277,480.

Aalberts has engaged an intermediary to repurchase the Aalberts shares in the open market, during open and closed periods, independent of Aalberts.

The share buyback will be executed within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 10, 2025. The programme will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbour parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

Visit aalberts.com/sbb for the weekly progress overview.

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