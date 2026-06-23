Toobit Brings Dark Horse Football (DHF) Presale to Launchpad

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the presale of Dark Horse Football (DHF) on Toobit Launchpad.

The DHF presale will take place from June 30, 2026, 08:00 UTC to July 1, 2026, 06:00 UTC. To provide traders with an added layer of security, the launch is supported by Toobit's 3-day price protection policy, which allows traders to claim a full refund of their subscription amount should the token's market price drop below the initial sale price within 72 hours of listing.

Interested participants can find detailed guidelines on the Toobit announcement page, or proceed to subscribe on Toobit Launchpad.

Toobit Launchpad is a proven springboard for breakthrough projects, defined by a track record of rapid sell-outs and exceptional returns. Leading successes include Foodie Squirrel (FDS) at 1,000.41% ROI, and SOLIB, which sold out in 30 minutes with a 214% ROI.

Post-presale, Toobit is launching a 15,000,000 DHF rewards campaign from July 1 to July 22, 2026. Traders can earn through three core activities: a lucky draw (4,000,000 DHF), starter rewards for new traders (2,000,000 DHF), and a spot leaderboard for top traders (10,000,000 DHF). Participants can compete using pairs like FDS/USDT, PUNCHI/USDT, MCQ/USDT, ITE/USDT, FWX/USDT, and SOLIB/USDT to claim rewards up to $1,000.

Toobit also provides priority access for VIP traders. VIP 3 and above can secure higher allocation limits by registering for VIP Launchpad perks between June 16 and June 25, 2026. VIP3 traders receive 50% more than the standard allocation, while VIP 4-6 tiers receive up to 200% more.

Dark Horse Football (DHF) is a BNB Smart Chain (BSC) meme token capturing the electric energy of football’s greatest underdog moments. By transforming "giant-killing" goals and last-gasp equalizers into on-chain culture, DHF offers fans a unique way to engage with the game. Built on BSC, the token leverages fast, low-fee transactions to remain accessible during peak matchdays.

This launch aligns with the 2026 digital asset market's shift toward vetted, utility-focused projects, a trend where presale investments have grown by over 40% year-over-year as retail participants increasingly prioritize the security and transparency provided by exchange-vetted allocations.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

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Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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