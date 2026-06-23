BienRaíz Launches Vitamin D3 5000 IU Softgels: A High-Potency, Simple Formula for Everyday Wellness

New Vitamin D3 Supplement Delivers 5000 IU of Cholecalciferol in Easy-to-Take Softgels Designed for Adults Seeking a Flexible Daily Wellness Routine

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more adults spend their days indoors, limit sun exposure, and prioritize long-term wellness, Vitamin D supplementation continues to gain attention as part of a balanced health routine. Responding to this growing demand, BienRaíz, a wellness brand inspired by nature's wisdom and modern nutritional science, proudly announces the launch of its new Vitamin D3 5000 IU Softgels, a high-potency vitamin D3 supplement designed to support bone, muscle, and immune health.

Available now through Amazon and BienRaíz online channels, the new supplement provides 5000 IU (125 mcg) of Vitamin D3 as Cholecalciferol in a clean, easy-to-swallow softgel format.





A Simpler Approach to Vitamin D3 Supplementation

Consumers searching for a vitamin D3 supplement today are increasingly focused on dosage transparency, ingredient quality, and flexibility within their existing supplement routines. While many products combine Vitamin D3 with additional ingredients such as Vitamin K2 or calcium, BienRaíz takes a more straightforward approach.

Each softgel contains a single active ingredient—Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)—allowing consumers to manage their Vitamin D intake independently without overlapping ingredients already present in multivitamins, bone-support formulas, or separate Vitamin K supplements.

"Our goal was to create a clean and transparent Vitamin D3 product that gives consumers more control over their wellness routine," said a spokesperson for BienRaíz. "Not everyone needs a complex formula. Many adults simply want a reliable, high-potency Vitamin D3 option with clear labeling and quality ingredients."





Understanding the Benefits of Vitamin D3

Vitamin D is widely recognized for its role in helping the body absorb calcium, an essential nutrient for maintaining healthy bones. According to nutritional guidance from health authorities, Vitamin D also supports normal muscle function, nerve signaling, and immune system function.

Among available forms of Vitamin D, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) is one of the most commonly used. Research has shown that both Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3 can increase Vitamin D levels in the body, though Vitamin D3 may help maintain those levels more effectively over time.

For adults exploring the benefits of vitamin D3, common wellness goals include:

Supporting calcium absorption

Maintaining healthy bones

Supporting normal muscle function

Helping maintain normal immune function

Complementing daily wellness routines, particularly during periods of limited sun exposure



High-Potency Vitamin D3 5000 IU for Adults

The new BienRaíz formula delivers Vitamin D3 5000 IU, equivalent to 125 mcg per serving. This potency level offers a convenient option for adults seeking a clearly defined dosage without the need for multiple capsules.

The supplement is particularly suited for adults who:

Spend significant time indoors

Experience seasonal reductions in sunlight exposure

Want to incorporate Vitamin D3 into an existing supplement regimen

Prefer a standalone Vitamin D3 supplement without added Vitamin K2

As with any dietary supplement, consumers should consult a healthcare professional regarding individual nutrient needs and appropriate supplementation practices.





Designed for Daily Use

BienRaíz Vitamin D3 5000 IU Softgels are formulated with sunflower seed oil, an oil-based carrier that aligns with the fat-soluble nature of Vitamin D3. The formula is delivered in convenient mini softgels that are easy to incorporate into daily routines.

Key product features include:

5000 IU (125 mcg) Vitamin D3 per serving

Vitamin D3 as Cholecalciferol

Sunflower seed oil softgel delivery system

No added Vitamin K2

Soy-free formula

120 softgels per bottle

Four-month supply when taken as directed



The product is designed for adults seeking a straightforward, high-potency Vitamin D3 supplement with transparent labeling and minimal ingredients.





Meeting Growing Consumer Demand for Ingredient Transparency

Today's supplement consumers increasingly evaluate products beyond marketing claims. Clear dosage information, ingredient transparency, and simplified formulas have become important factors in purchasing decisions.

BienRaíz believes wellness begins with understanding what goes into the body. By focusing on a single-ingredient Vitamin D3 formula, the company aims to provide consumers with greater flexibility and confidence when building personalized wellness routines.

About BienRaíz

BienRaíz connects people to the sustaining power of nature through thoughtfully sourced, science-informed nutritional supplements. Inspired by the belief that true wellness starts at the root, the brand combines natural ingredients with modern nutritional expertise to create products that support everyday vitality, clarity, and resilience.

At BienRaíz, wellness is not about quick fixes—it's about building a stronger foundation for long-term health and balance.

BienRaíz. Wellness from the Root.

For more information, visit BienRaíz online or search for BienRaíz Vitamin D3 5000 IU on Amazon.

Contact Person: Fiona Yang

Email: naomi@veektomx.com

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