Take Care of the Family this Father’s Day: Uncle Brown Celebrates with Up to 30% Off Smart Toilets

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Father’s Day gifts typically fall into a new set of grill tools or lunch and a tee time at a local golf course. While these presents can bring a smile to an exhausted dad, including items that make everyday life easier and more comfortable for all family members creates lasting solutions that fathers everywhere can appreciate.





To help celebrate the annual recognition of fathers everywhere, Uncle Brown is offering up to 30% off its flagship ST12 Smart Toilet. Between June 21 and June 26, dads everywhere looking to remodel a bathroom, build a new outbuilding, or upgrade a personal space can enjoy a safer, cleaner, and more comfortable toilet that is better for all family members.

A Different Kind of Father's Day Gift

Uncle Brown is a brand known for products that offer dignity, comfort, and effortless hygiene for growing families. The company began with a family-minded engineer who saw his niece dealing with physical challenges in the restroom during her third trimester. Uncle Brown decided to create practical solutions to ensure new moms and other family members had a more dignified time around the house.

Many dads celebrating Father’s Day feel the same pull to solve household problems. They work hard to help with schoolwork, manage home projects, and handle busy schedules to keep everything running smoothly. The ST12 Smart Toilet follows that same practical philosophy.

Instead of another gadget cluttering the home, the Uncle Brown ST12 provides hands-free operation and personalized comfort settings. Its advanced sanitization features are designed to support dads, moms, kids, grandparents, and even the visiting extended family in town for a new birth.

With automatic lid opening and closing, automatic flushing, and remote control functionality, moms get more ergonomic support while pregnant, kids avoid unnecessary contact with bathroom surfaces, and dads get a peaceful time in a remodeled bathroom oasis.

“Uncle Brown typically focuses on new moms and younger families with our products,” says an Uncle Brown spokesperson. “We realized we also needed to highlight the hard work and dedication a father has. This discount honors those men who spend countless hours doing whatever they can to improve the lives of the ones they hold dear.”

Smart Hygiene for Modern Families





The Uncle Brown smart bidet toilet directly addresses many of the health and wellness issues consumers are becoming more aware of today. It uses dynamic water sterilization to reduce the spread of microorganisms before use. When someone is done with the facilities, plasma sterilization technology automatically activates, purifying the surrounding environment.

Considering how busy the average family is in the United States, it makes sense to use a foam shield system to isolate odors, reduce splashing, and minimize the release of unwanted particles from wastewater.

Personalized Bathroom Comfort Every Day





The Uncle Brown ST12 may have been built with new moms, young kids, and aging seniors in mind, but the benefits ensure fathers everywhere get a little more personalized comfort when sitting down for private time.

Inside the innovative toilet are adjustable warm water washing features that can be customized for temperature, spray position, and pressure. Every single member of the household can tailor the experience to their own preferences. Plus, there is a warm-air-drying finish to reduce the need to keep going back and forth to the store for more toilet paper.

Beyond the deodorization, night lighting, and powerful flushing performance that keep dad from being stuck with a plunger at all hours of the night, there is a heated seat that offers much-needed relief for parents during colder mornings and winter months.

“For many dads, or parents of any type, those few bathroom breaks are the only sense of peace they get in a busy schedule,” continues the Uncle Brown spokesperson. “We wanted to ensure the ST12 Smart Toilet could be personalized for hardworking people who need a few minutes away from all the hustle and bustle.”

Built Around Real Family Needs

Uncle Brown also helps celebrate soon-to-be dads. Those men who are watching as their partners move from trimester to trimester, worrying about how to best prepare the home for a new family member.

Every smart toilet is designed to ensure a more ergonomic experience for pregnant moms. Besides the hands-free experience and comfort features, the automatic lid and foot-sensor operation mean no more bending over for mom. The height of the smart toilet is ADA compliant at 17.4”, making it easier to maintain a stable position while mom is carrying a new life in her belly.

Dads get the benefits of providing for the family by offering support, and Uncle Brown offers peace of mind with 24/7 customer support, fast, free shipping that meets building timelines, and a 30-day risk-free trial. There’s also a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Father's Day Savings Available June 21–26

Families interested in upgrading their bathroom and dads looking to revamp comfort for all ages in the house can save money on the Uncle Brown ST12 Smart Toilet. This Father’s Day and Prime Day promotion event lasts from June 21 through June 26. It offers discounts of up to 30% off select branded items, including the ST12 Smart Toilet.

When the need to find a Father’s Day gift must go beyond the occasional tie or pair of slippers, the Uncle Brown ST12 provides value that delivers this holiday and every day of the year after. It is a practical investment in family comfort, cleanliness, and convenience that any dad can appreciate.

Learn more about the ST12 Smart Toilet by visiting the official company website at https://unclebrown.com.

Contact Person：Kinney Chen

Email：brand@unclebrown.com

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