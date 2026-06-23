Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 15 to June 19, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from June 15 to June 19, 2026

Puteaux, June 23, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 15 to June 19, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/15/2026FR001243512115,29426.7711AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/15/2026FR001243512167,10126.7651CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/15/2026FR001243512111,28226.7694TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/15/2026FR001243512192,40026.7632XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/16/2026FR001243512115,95226.6653AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/16/2026FR001243512167,42026.6656CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/16/2026FR001243512111,47326.6648TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/16/2026FR001243512193,16026.6577XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/17/2026FR001243512115,22926.7532AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/17/2026FR001243512167,52826.7533CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/17/2026FR001243512111,43526.7500TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/17/2026FR001243512194,03426.7426XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/18/2026FR001243512114,69126.8159AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/18/2026FR001243512166,84926.8138CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/18/2026FR001243512111,05526.8084TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/18/2026FR001243512193,76626.8147XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/19/2026FR001243512114,77526.9159AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/19/2026FR001243512166,72026.9169CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/19/2026FR001243512110,95926.9207TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/19/2026FR001243512192,99826.9161XPAR
 Total934,12126.7806 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 15 to June 19, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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