Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 15 to June 19, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from June 15 to June 19, 2026

Puteaux, June 23, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 15 to June 19, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/15/2026 FR0012435121 15,294 26.7711 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/15/2026 FR0012435121 67,101 26.7651 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/15/2026 FR0012435121 11,282 26.7694 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/15/2026 FR0012435121 92,400 26.7632 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/16/2026 FR0012435121 15,952 26.6653 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/16/2026 FR0012435121 67,420 26.6656 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/16/2026 FR0012435121 11,473 26.6648 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/16/2026 FR0012435121 93,160 26.6577 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/17/2026 FR0012435121 15,229 26.7532 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/17/2026 FR0012435121 67,528 26.7533 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/17/2026 FR0012435121 11,435 26.7500 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/17/2026 FR0012435121 94,034 26.7426 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/18/2026 FR0012435121 14,691 26.8159 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/18/2026 FR0012435121 66,849 26.8138 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/18/2026 FR0012435121 11,055 26.8084 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/18/2026 FR0012435121 93,766 26.8147 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/19/2026 FR0012435121 14,775 26.9159 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/19/2026 FR0012435121 66,720 26.9169 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/19/2026 FR0012435121 10,959 26.9207 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/19/2026 FR0012435121 92,998 26.9161 XPAR Total 934,121 26.7806



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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