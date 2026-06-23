YunTuo Single Malt Whisky Distillery Earns International Recognition Through Industry Awards and Global Media Features

SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YunTuo Single Malt Whisky Distillery, Diageo's first whisky distillery in China, has recently gained international recognition across the whisky industry, global media and architecture, marked by three wins at the 2026 Icons of Whisky China Awards, feature coverage in The Economist, and architectural recognition from ArchDaily. As more whisky distilleries enter the view of the global industry and markets, YunTuo Single Malt Whisky Distillery has emerged as a leading distillery in Chinese Whisky industry. With recognition spanning the spirits industry, international media and architecture, YunTuo is helping define a distinctive path for Chinese-origin single malt whisky.





From left to right: The Economist feature coverage; YunTuo's three wins at the 2026 Icons of Whisky China Awards; ArchDaily architectural feature on YunTuo Distillery

As Diageo’s first whisky distillery in China, YunTuo Distillery is located in Eryuan, Dali, in Yunnan Province, at an altitude of approximately 2,100 meters above sea level. Drawing upon more than two centuries of Scotch whisky-making heritage while embracing the natural conditions of Yunnan, YunTuo is helping define a distinctive path for Chinese-origin single malt whisky.

Three Signals of Recognition: Why YunTuo Is Drawing Global Attention

While originating from different sectors, these recognitions point to a common theme: YunTuo’s growing leadership in Chinese-origin single malt whisky, supported by its strengths in terroir, production and long-term development.

In April 2026, The Economist published The Curious Rise of Chinese Whisky, offering a global perspective on the localization of China’s whisky industry. YunTuo was featured as a representative example, with its mature local production practices reflecting the growing international relevance of Chinese-origin whisky.

International discussion around Chinese whisky is increasingly extending beyond the liquid itself to broader topics such as production capability and industry development. This shift is reflected first in growing industry attention to China’s whisky production. This year, YunTuo received three honors at the 2026 Icons of Whisky China Awards: Sustainable Distillery of the Year, Production Team of the Year and Distillery Manager of the Year. Collectively, the awards recognize the distillery’s progress in production capability, operational excellence and sustainable commitment.

Increasingly, distilleries are being viewed not only as production facilities, but also as expressions of brand identity, cultural context and place. YunTuo's architectural integration of traditional Bai architectural language with industrial functionality earned the distillery a featured spot in ArchDaily, the world's leading architecture media platform. This recognition further demonstrates YunTuo's sustained exploration of terroir expression through spatial and sensory experience.

At 2,100 Meters: How YunTuo Is Shaping a Distinctive Chinese-Origin Single Malt

From Yunnan’s highland terroir and international whisky-making system to architecture and sustainability, YunTuo's rapid ascent to cross-domain recognition is the outcome of years of deliberate, grounded investment in local cultivation paired with global vision.

Since 2016, the YunTuo team has evaluated dozens of water sources and ecological regions across China before ultimately selecting Eryuan, in the western Yunnan highlands, at an altitude of 2,100 meters. The pronounced diurnal temperature variation and relatively stable annual climate create favorable conditions for cask maturation. The region’s rich ecological system also lays a solid natural foundation for YunTuo’s flavor exploration.

At the foundation of YunTuo’s whisky-making approach is SanYe Spring, one of the natural springheads of Erhai Lake. Originating from the long-term accumulation of snowmelt from the Cangshan Mountains and naturally filtered through layers of rock, the spring water is exceptionally pure, with a balanced mineral composition that contributes clarity, delicacy and smoothness to the spirit.

Yunnan is one of China’s richest regions of Quercus species, providing YunTuo with rare natural conditions for local oak cask exploration. Leveraging Diageo's heritage of managing more than 12 million casks in Scotland, YunTuo has systematically explored Yunnan local oak and Shangri-La wine casks, gradually shaping a flavor profile rooted in local terroir.

At the heart of YunTuo's production system is a highly integrated “Glocal” production structure that remains rare within China's whisky industry. World-renowned whisky legend Dr. Jim Beveridge OBE, the sixth-generation Master Blender of Johnnie Walker, serves as Chief Advisor to YunTuo. Diageo Master Blender Craig Wallace leads the whisky blending process, while Master Distiller Andrew Millsop oversees distillation techniques. Working in close collaboration with these global authorities is Distillery Manager Edison Chiao, a founding member of the project, who leads a young, high-potential local production team. This cross-cultural technical structure has enabled YunTuo to establish a systematic and scalable whisky-making framework.

Through production techniques such as slow mashing and 120-hour fermentation, YunTuo gives yeast sufficient time and space to develop rich and delicate aromatic foundations. This allows the original malt sweetness to gradually evolve into layered fruit and floral aromas, shaping YunTuo’s distillery style of “fruit-led floral expression”.

Architecture, Sustainability and Expression of Place

For YunTuo, terroir extends beyond the whisky itself. It extends to the relationship between distillery and the natural environment. Designed by OLI Architecture, the distillery meets the functional requirements of whisky production while continuing to explore the integration of industrial architecture with Yunnan’s natural and cultural environment.

The overall design draws inspiration from traditional Bai ethnic dwellings and the natural landscape of the Yunnan highlands. Through a courtyard-style spatial layout, natural ventilation and daylight design, the intangible essence of terroir is translated into a tangible architectural space.

Sustainability is also embedded throughout the construction and operation of the distillery. Guided by Diageo’s Spirit of Progress sustainability action plan, YunTuo has incorporated green operation principles into its overall system from the planning and construction stages. Using green energy, industrial water recycling and energy-efficient design, the distillery continues to explore a longer-term and more sustainable approach to whisky-making. The distillery has already achieved 100% industrial water recycling and 100% operational carbon neutrality through green energy.

Sustained Commitment, continued pioneering

Together, these recognitions reflect the progress YunTuo has made in bringing together terroir, craftsmanship and long-term exploration. Looking ahead, as Chinese whisky continues to move into a more mature stage of development, YunTuo will continue to build on its foundations in Yunnan, advancing its pioneering exploration of Chinese-origin single malt whisky.

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Company: Diageo

Contact: Diageo Corporate Communication

Email: china.cc@diageo.com

Website: https://www.diageo.com.cn/