Minnesota or The Moon: Pulsar Helium to Present Verified Helium-3 Discovery at Quantum Tech World 2026

CASCAIS, Portugal, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), announces that its President, Cliff Cain, will present at the 2026 Quantum Tech World Conference in Boston, where he will discuss the Company's discovery and independent verification of helium-3 at its Topaz Project in northeastern Minnesota.

Mr. Cain's presentation, "Minnesota or the Moon: A Terrestrial Helium-3 Story" will highlight how Pulsar has confirmed the presence of helium-3 in gas produced from its Jetstream #1 well, with results verified by a U.S. government laboratory.

“Before the world spends billions launching rockets to extract helium-3 from the Moon, Minnesota offers a practical opportunity here on Earth” said Cliff Cain, President of Pulsar. “Our verified helium-3 discovery demonstrates the potential for domestic production of a rare and strategically important resource that could support next-generation technologies.”

Helium-3 is highly sought after for a range of advanced technological applications, including the ultra-low temperature cooling systems required for quantum computing, and commands a significant value (currently estimated at approximately US$2,500 per liter, or more than US$18 million per kilogram). The rarity and strategic importance of helium-3 underscore the significance of the Topaz discovery. Given the limited global availability of helium-3, which has historically relied on production from nuclear weapons maintenance programs, a natural domestic source within the United States could represent a strategically important supply of a critical material for next-generation technologies.

As governments and private companies invest billions of dollars pursuing plans to extract helium-3 from the Moon, Pulsar is advancing a terrestrial source located in the United States and supported by existing infrastructure, workforce and regulatory systems.

The Topaz Project hosts one of the highest-grade primary helium discoveries in North America, where helium-3 has been independently verified at concentrations among the highest naturally occurring levels reported from a terrestrial reservoir anywhere in the world.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

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(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

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About Pulsar Helium

Pulsar Helium is a primary helium company advancing its flagship Topaz Project in northeastern Minnesota. The project is home to one of North America's highest-grade primary helium discoveries and includes a verified source of helium-3. Pulsar is committed to responsibly developing strategic helium resources that support innovation, economic growth and long-term supply security in the United States.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Pulsar’s verified helium-3 discovery demonstrating the Topaz Project’s potential for domestic production of a rare and strategically important resource that could support next-generation technologies.

Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's capital cost estimates, management's expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company's future capital and operating requirements; the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals; and that the State of Minnesota will complete the requisite rulemaking, environmental review, permitting requirements and implementation steps to allow for commercial production.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company's property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company's operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company's exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company's performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic data for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; the risk that the requisite state rulemaking, environmental review, permitting and implementation steps will not be completed; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated February 3, 2026, for the year ended September 30, 2025, found under Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.