MKI Global Partners Opens Washington DC Office

London, New York, Washington DC, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKI Global Partners (MKI), the independent advisory firm helping companies and investors make sense of complex and dynamic situations, has opened a Washington DC office. Headquartered in London, the firm has been expanding its US footprint, with an established presence in New York and now a permanent DC base in the heart of the US capital.

Washington is playing an increasingly central role in shaping outcomes for companies and investors. Decisions taken by the Administration, Congress, agencies and courts are driving profound change across industries and markets. For MKI, being based in the US capital means direct access to the decision-makers and perspectives that matter most, helping clients understand how developments affect their situations and how best to respond.

Tom Seitz and Aditiya Bulusu, who both joined MKI earlier this year, are based in the DC office. Tom brings more than 20 years of experience advising institutional investors at the intersection of markets, policy and regulation, with a focus on technology, media and telecoms. Adi brings a background in the US federal government and a strong professional network across Washington. Both are part of MKI’s US team, which is headed by David O’Hara from New York alongside Katie Corrigan.

Mark Kelly, CEO of MKI Global Partners, said: “Washington has never mattered more to the situations our clients are navigating. The ability to walk into a room with the people who shape outcomes, and to do that consistently over time, is what separates useful intelligence from noise. This office also gives us a home to bring clients directly into that environment -- something that meaningfully improves the quality of the conversation.”

The DC office is the latest step in MKI’s strategic expansion across global markets. Located close to the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the office provides a base not only for engaging with policymakers but for hosting clients at the centre of the situations they are navigating. MKI’s work centres on complex special situations where the intersection of policy, regulation and markets is decisive. As these forces continue to converge, the firm’s Washington presence will become an increasingly central part of how it serves clients globally.

ENDS

About MKI Global Partners

MKI Global Partners is an independent advisory firm with offices in London, New York and Washington DC. Specialising in complex situations where stakeholder dynamics, regulatory developments and market forces intersect, the firm provides institutional investors and company leadership with fact-based intelligence, independent analysis and strategic perspective, drawing on deep networks across investors, regulators, governments and other influential parties. MKI’s senior partners bring decades of experience across global markets, working with clients at pivotal moments where the quality of insight and judgement is decisive. For more information, visit www.mkigp.com