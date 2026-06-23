Ulrik Lackschewitz replaces Susan Gail Buyske at the Supervisory Council of AB Artea bankas

On 22 June 2026 AB Artea bankas received notification from the European Central Bank (ECB) to not object to the appointment of Ulrik Lackschewitz as an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Artea Bank.

Ulrik Lackschewitz is considered to be an independent member of the Supervisory Council of Artea Bank as of 22 June 2026. He is replacing the member of the Supervisory Council Susan Gail Buyske, who is considered being recalled from the Supervisory Council as of 22 June 2026.

Ulrik Lackschewitz has been elected to the Supervisory Council of Artea Bank at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 31 March 2026. The decision of the meeting stipulates that he will take up the duties of the member of the Supervisory Council only with the permission of the supervisory authority.

Additional information:

Oksana Mustepanenko

Head of HR

oksana.mustepanenko@artea.lt, +370 610 44447