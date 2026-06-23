CGA.vitaslim Announces Mission to Help 5,000 Adults Combat the "Three Highs" and Reclaim Their Health and Wealth in Hong Kong





HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGA.vitaslim, a premier health and wellness consultancy, today announced the launch of a new community-focused initiative aimed at helping 5,000 individuals aged 30 to 60 manage and reverse the "three highs"—high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and high blood lipids. Founded by wellness advocate Cga Wong, the consultancy provides personalized health supplement protocols tailored to combat the severe physical impacts of modern lifestyles, including frequent late nights, sleep deprivation, and regular alcohol consumption.

For working professionals balancing demanding careers and family responsibilities, neglecting personal health has become a common crisis. As the body’s metabolism slows between the ages of 30 and 60, habits like "revenge bedtime procrastination" and burning the midnight oil lead to profound health consequences. These include excessive liver burden, increased cardiovascular stress, endocrine disruption, weakened immunity, and accelerated aging.

"Many serious health issues begin with seemingly minor symptoms that we often brush off as simple tiredness," said Cga Wong, Founder of CGA.vitaslim. "Whether it is persistent fatigue, central obesity, unexplained mood swings, or abnormal heartbeats, these are critical warning signs. My goal is to help people recognize these signals and provide them with the right nutritional methods to gradually restore their health before it becomes a crisis."

Wong’s dedication to holistic wellness stems from a deeply personal journey. Struggling with severe illness and weakened immunity in her youth, which once led to a serious hospitalization, she realized that wealth is meaningless without health. By taking her health seriously, utilizing premium supplements, and establishing a daily nutritious breakfast routine, she entirely transformed her energy levels and quality of life. Today, she uses that same knowledge to offer professional advice on cardiovascular maintenance, liver detoxification, and sleep improvement.

To ensure the highest level of safety and efficacy, CGA.vitaslim’s personalized programs are backed by an industry powerhouse with nearly 70 years of experience. The curated portfolio of over 450 high-quality wellness products is supported by more than 75 global research, development, and quality assurance laboratories, ensuring that every supplement recommended is safe, rigorously tested, and trustworthy.

Beyond physical health, CGA.vitaslim is equally committed to financial wellness. The company operates on a collaborative business model that empowers individuals to build their own streams of passive income.

"Our philosophy is simple: we want everyone to achieve a healthy body, but we also want to build a business where we can win back our time and generate wealth," added Wong. "Joining our team is about growing together happily. We support each other on the path to holistic success, allowing our members to embrace a healthy lifestyle while creating limitless possibilities for their families."

Individuals aged 30 to 60 experiencing the physical toll of late nights, or those looking to secure a healthier future, are encouraged to reach out for a personalized physical condition analysis.

To purchase products, schedule a health consultation, or inquire about joining the CGA.vitaslim business team, please send a direct message on Instagram to the main account at @Cgawongpy or the product account at @vitaslim_hk: https://www.instagram.com/vitaslim_hk

About CGA.vitaslim

Based in Hong Kong, CGA.vitaslim is a specialized health and wellness consultancy dedicated to helping adults aged 30 to 60 manage lifestyle-induced health conditions, including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and high blood lipids. Founded by Cga Wong, the company utilizes a curated portfolio of premium, globally tested health supplements backed by nearly 70 years of scientific research. Beyond customized nutritional solutions, CGA.vitaslim offers an empowering collaborative business platform, allowing individuals to generate passive income and achieve true health, wealth, and time freedom.

Media Contact

Cga Wong

Phone: +852 6019 9922

Email: cgawong.official@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vitaslim_hk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14085829-7255-46d5-9a39-458b493835da