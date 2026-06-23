Bullbit Launches $BUBI, Building Toward a Comprehensive Ecosystem





SEOUL, South Korea, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullbit, a decentralized perpetual futures exchange (Perp DEX), has officially launched $BUBI, marking the platform's Token Generation Event (TGE) and opening a new phase of development.

According to Bullbit, $BUBI has a fixed maximum supply of 4 billion tokens, operating on the Base L2 network under the ERC-20 standard in its initial phase. On the same day, $BUBI will be officially listed on BingX, expanding access to the token for the global investor community.

Notably, the airdrop claim portal will open directly on the Bullbit platform 3 hours after the TGE. Users who have accumulated Genesis Points through early activities on Bullbit Perp DEX will be eligible to receive their $BUBI allocation in this round.

Tokenomics Designed for a Sustainable Community

At the time of TGE, the initial circulating supply of $BUBI is limited to 300 million tokens, equivalent to 7.5% of total supply, maintaining a balance between market liquidity and supply pressure to support the project's long-term objectives.





The largest portion of the total supply, 55% (equivalent to 2.2 billion tokens), is allocated to Ecosystem & Airdrop, covering trading reward programs, airdrop distribution for Bullbit Perp DEX users, and long-term ecosystem growth initiatives. The development team receives 13% of the total supply, while the remaining groups (Staking, Treasury, Liquidity, and Advisor) account for a combined 32%. All allocations are subject to long-term lock and vesting schedules, with no internal tokens fully unlocked at TGE.

Rather than operating on a purely inflationary model, $BUBI is designed around real-world utility that creates a closed loop of value as the platform grows. Holders unlock exclusive Trading Tiers with significant fee discounts and higher referral commission rates, while also gaining direct voting rights on critical protocol parameters, from fee structures and smart contract upgrades to future asset listings.

As the ecosystem advances to BullChain, $BUBI further serves as the staking reward for Validators securing the network and the native gas fee for all on-chain transactions.

A Foundational Milestone Toward a Comprehensive Trading Ecosystem

Bullbit was built to resolve the classic trade-off between CEX performance and DEX transparency. Through its "invisible blockchain" philosophy, Bullbit platform delivers a streamlined and seamless trading experience. Users can create accounts and trade immediately using email, FaceID, or TouchID, no seed phrase required, while all transactions remain fully on-chain.

Within just half a year of launch, Bullbit has recorded over 7,000 wallets created, surpassed $500 million in total trading volume, and successfully completed security audits by Hacken and QuillAudits with a code coverage rate of 93.23%.

Looking ahead, the TGE marks an important milestone in Bullbit’s evolution from a trading platform toward a broader decentralized financial ecosystem. Within this ecosystem, $BUBI is designed to power user participation, incentives, and long-term ecosystem growth. This vision is reflected in Bullbit’s ongoing expansion into new asset classes, including the integration of Chainlink’s technology solutions to bring major global stocks and ETFs on-chain.

Bullbit's vision is to converge global financial markets onto a single blockchain ecosystem, where technology becomes invisible and investment opportunities become accessible to all users, at every level.

Media Contact:



Walter Kim

walter@bullbit.ai

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