Nokia advances autonomous networks portfolio with upgraded agentic AI capabilities #DTW26

As AI becomes the dominant workload of the network economy, Nokia’s new software and agentic frameworks help telecom providers improve network performance, reliability, and operational efficiency at scale.

Holistic approach covers Autonomous Networks Agent Library, Autonomous Networks Suite, MantaRay SMO, and new AI-driven frameworks for IP, fixed, and optical networks.

23 June 2026

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced multiple upgrades to its autonomous networks portfolio, introducing a comprehensive set of agentic AI capabilities designed to help telecommunication providers simplify operations, improve network performance, and respond more effectively to increasingly complex and dynamic traffic demands.

At DTW in Copenhagen, Nokia rolled out a new Autonomous Networks Agent Library, released the latest version of its Autonomous Networks Suite, enhanced RAN automation, and showcased new AI-driven frameworks for IP, fixed, and optical networks. Together, these capabilities enable operators to phase in various elements of AI and agentic automation across the stack, while maintaining operational control and trust in live network environments.

“As networks evolve from static infrastructure into programmable, AI-native platforms, there’s growing pressure to manage unpredictable traffic patterns driven by AI-intensive workloads. Our latest advancements are designed to help operators move toward higher levels of network autonomy, resulting in faster decision-making, automated operations, and more efficient use of network resources,” said Pallavi Mahajan, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Nokia.

Portfolio details

Nokia’s Agent Library delivers pre-built AI agents that combine sophisticated reasoning, autonomous action, and deep telco expertise to solve high-value operational problems across security, assurance, and service operations. With built-in observability, governance, and “glass box autonomy,” these agents help operators make faster, context-aware decisions in dynamic live network conditions. This includes identifying zero-day attacks, reasoning through complex anomalies, event triage for root cause analysis, troubleshooting service order failures, and multi-agent coordination. Productivity gains typically range from 60 to 80% when compared to traditional operations.

“Autonomous networks are critical to the future of telecoms, and agentic AI is a key enabler for autonomous networks. This is a complex space where telcos need partners with the deep domain expertise to ideate, integrate, and manage agents across their varied network and IT domains. Nokia’s approach to apply agentic AI across its portfolio meets its customers where they are, and is already achieving quantifiable business value,” said Chris Silberberg, Research Manager, Global Telecom Operations and Monetization at IDC.

Autonomous Networks Suite introduces on-premise deployment options and new use cases designed to improve business outcomes, including improved VoLTE service quality, enhanced observability, and optimized subscriber experience in radio access networks. By turning real-time network intelligence into automated operational actions, these capabilities help operators boost service performance, respond faster to operational issues, and deliver more reliable customer experiences.

Nokia’s MantaRay SMO solution, which fully aligns with Open RAN standards and delivers field-proven multi-vendor capabilities for traditional RAN, now features Non-Real-Time RIC functionality, with AI-enabled rApps that manage complex radio networks, detect anomalies, and support dynamic network slicing. It is ready for deployment at scale and capable of handling the most extreme network environments. Nokia is working with leading operators, including NTT DOCOMO, to advance SMO-driven autonomy through MantaRay SON, AutoPilot trials, and future Non-RT RIC and rApp development. Learn more.

In parallel, upgrades to Nokia’s agentic AI framework for IP, fixed, and optical networks include:

IP: Nokia’s Network Services Platform (NSP) lets operators deploy AI agents that can reason using real network context, supporting collaborative operations across agents and allowing guided actions within defined policies and security boundaries. Its first application, an AI-driven troubleshooting agent, helps operators accelerate root-cause identification, reduce alert noise, and improve the accuracy of remediation actions in complex IP networks.

Nokia’s Network Services Platform (NSP) lets operators deploy AI agents that can reason using real network context, supporting collaborative operations across agents and allowing guided actions within defined policies and security boundaries. Its first application, an AI-driven troubleshooting agent, helps operators accelerate root-cause identification, reduce alert noise, and improve the accuracy of remediation actions in complex IP networks. Fixed: New agentic AI capabilities in Nokia’s Altiplano, Corteca, and Broadband Easy platforms are helping drive productivity and operational intelligence across home and broadband networks. Benefits include lifting first-contact helpdesk resolution rates above 50%, network incident qualification within five minutes, and a 50% reduction in return visits to construction sites and connected homes. Learn more.

New agentic AI capabilities in Nokia’s Altiplano, Corteca, and Broadband Easy platforms are helping drive productivity and operational intelligence across home and broadband networks. Benefits include lifting first-contact helpdesk resolution rates above 50%, network incident qualification within five minutes, and a 50% reduction in return visits to construction sites and connected homes. Learn more. Optical: Nokia’s new WaveSuite agentic framework for optical network operations and intelligent analytics provides proactive detection of KPI anomalies and photonic equipment failures before they affect service performance. Combining WaveSuite’s operational reasoning and real-time network insights with NSP agentic framework allows network operators to accelerate root-cause analysis, reduce troubleshooting complexity, and improve remediation accuracy holistically across the IP and optical domains.



Addressing a key industry challenge

These advancements address a key industry challenge: applying AI in network operations in a way that is practical, controlled, and aligned with operational requirements. By embedding AI capabilities directly into existing network management platforms, Nokia enables operators to adopt automation at their own pace, scaling use cases over time.

For operators, the benefits include faster resolution of network incidents, improved operational efficiency, and greater service reliability. End users experience more stable connectivity and reduced service disruptions, with consistent digital experiences across consumer and enterprise applications.

Nokia’s latest innovations are designed for deployment across global markets, supporting leading and emerging operators as they transition toward fully autonomous networks capable of operating at machine speed and adapting continuously to evolving demands.

Nokia at DTW

At DTW, visitors to Nokia’s booth (Hall C3; Stand 306) will experience how to build autonomous networks for the AI era, with multiple demonstrations spanning agentic AI and network autonomy, cross-domain assurance and orchestration, digital twins, AI Ops, and agentic capabilities across IP, optical and fixed networks, as well as autonomous RAN operations.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Web Page: Autonomous Networks | Nokia

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

Media Inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com