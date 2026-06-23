Pragmatic Semiconductor Expands Product Portfolio with Pragmatic NFC Protect to Combat Product Tampering and Counterfeiting

New flexible, low-carbon NFC chip delivers instant tamper detection, product authentication and deeper brand engagement to protect consumers, secure supply chains and build lasting trust.

Early access program launches for customers to source Pragmatic NFC Protect PR1311 from key assembly partners

Tamper detection for retail, healthcare and industrial applications to deter counterfeiting and grey market activity across the product lifecycle with the simple tap of a smartphone

Unique digital product identity and digital tamper evidence enables trusted verification of product authenticity and tamper status for consumers, retailers and brands

Cost-optimised, sustainable item-level intelligence at scale for mass market adoption

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pragmatic Semiconductor, a pioneer in flexible semiconductor technology, today announced the launch of its new tamper detection product, Pragmatic NFC Protect PR1311. Designed to help brands protect customers, safeguard product integrity, and strengthen reputation and trust, NFC Protect provides a simple way for consumers to verify that a product is intact, genuine and safe at every stage of its lifecycle. Flexible and imperceptible to the touch, the new chip integrates seamlessly into products and packaging, including on curved surfaces, enabling brands to build trust while preserving aesthetics and maintaining consumer experience.

Counterfeiting, tampering, and grey market diversion erode consumer confidence and brand reputation, and most critically, expose customers to potential harm. Sectors where product integrity is directly linked to consumer safety are most vulnerable to these growing problems, including wine and spirits, pharmaceutical and wellness products, beauty and cosmetics, industrial products, baby foods and pet food. NFC Protect provides integrated sensing to detect tamper incidents, enabling consumers and brands to instantly verify a product’s status and seal integrity with just a tap of a smartphone.

Key benefits:

Product safeguarding : provides clear, accessible proof of product integrity throughout the customer journey, helping reduce risk for consumers, retailers and brands while increasing transparency and trust across the supply chain.

: provides clear, accessible proof of product integrity throughout the customer journey, helping reduce risk for consumers, retailers and brands while increasing transparency and trust across the supply chain. Brand protection : creates a persistent product identity through a unique serial number programmed and locked at manufacture combined with real-time tamper status to enhance traceability through the product lifecycle.

: creates a persistent product identity through a unique serial number programmed and locked at manufacture combined with real-time tamper status to enhance traceability through the product lifecycle. Consumer experience : extends value beyond first-use verification by enabling ongoing, contextual consumer interactions tailored to the product’s tamper status, delivering a richer, long-term brand engagement.

: extends value beyond first-use verification by enabling ongoing, contextual consumer interactions tailored to the product’s tamper status, delivering a richer, long-term brand engagement. Sustainable intelligence: manufactured using advanced low-carbon production technique, NFC Protect combines sustainability, cost efficiency, and mass market scalability to enable brands to rapidly deploy protection across more products and markets.

James Davey, SVP Sales, Business Development and Product Management at Pragmatic Semiconductor, said, “The value of global trade in counterfeit goods is estimated at almost half a trillion dollars annually 1, with the growth of e-commerce creating new opportunities for product tampering and fraud. Pragmatic NFC Protect PR1311 enables brands to invisibly embed authentication and data integrity throughout the product lifecycle, from production to consumption. Our partners can now expand their product portfolios to provide customers with secure digital proof of a product’s status, giving consumers control and confidence wherever and however they choose to purchase.”

Avery Dennison is a global leader in materials science and digital identification solutions. It is also a strategic investor in Pragmatic. Mathieu De Backer, the company’s VP of Intelligent Labels Innovation, added, “The future of connected products depends on more than proving authenticity - confidence and integrity are required throughout each stage of the supply chain. NFC Protect has the potential to unlock a new generation of trusted, intelligent packaging and products. As a long-term strategic partner of Pragmatic Semiconductor, we're excited to explore how this pioneering innovation can make item-level tamper detection accessible at true mass market scale.”

Frank Lehmann, Vice President of Corporate Venturing and Open Innovation at Amcor, a global leader in packaging solutions for consumer and healthcare products and a strategic investor in Pragmatic Semiconductor, said, “Consumers need to trust that the products they purchase have not been opened or compromised before use. By making tamper detection practical at scale, this innovation could help brands strengthen trust while unlocking new opportunities for protected packaging, particularly in high-risk industries like beauty, wellness and healthcare industries."

Qiao Luyun, Chairman at Jinjia Group, said, “Smart packaging has emerged as a critical touchpoint for brands to foster consumer trust. By enabling seamless consumer interaction via NFC tags, brands can deepen connections with audiences and boost brand awareness. This solution also captures user behavioural data and consumer feedback to power targeted marketing campaigns, expand service portfolios and refine pricing strategies. Integrating tamper detection, product authentication and digital interactive capabilities into conventional packaging marks an inspiring milestone for the whole industry.”

Sebastian Münscher, Senior Product Manager RFID/NFC Solutions, Schreiner MediPharm, said, “Brands are increasingly looking at packaging as a strategic opportunity for consumer engagement and brand protection. Pragmatic’s latest tamper detection technology has the potential to make product integrity solutions commercially viable at a scale that opens entirely new opportunities for both brand owners and consumers. As a leading supplier of RFID and NFC labels to the pharmaceutical industry, we see a great potential to include Pragmatic’s new tamper detection technology in our solutions for digital first-opening indication such as our Cap-Lock Labels for syringes and vials, or our Autoinjector-Labels.”

Lesley Suen, VP Product and Tech, IT & GM GC, SML, said, “We see strong potential in exploring how Pragmatic’s flexible semiconductor technology could complement SML’s expertise in digital identity and connected products. Through this collaboration, we look forward to exploring opportunities to work together across product authentication, consumer engagement, and supply chain transparency, while gaining deeper insights into how these technologies may help address evolving industry needs.”

Please register your interest in joining the Pragmatic NFC Protect PR1311 early access programme here.

Notes to editors

1. ‘Counterfeit goods accounted for an estimated USD 467 billion in global trade in 2021’: source OECD

About Pragmatic Semiconductor

Pragmatic Semiconductor is pioneering flexible semiconductor technology at scale to sustainably bridge the digital and physical worlds. With optimised, purpose-led design and sustainable innovation at its core, Pragmatic designs and manufactures flexible integrated circuits (FlexICs) – ultra-thin, flexible form factor semiconductors.

Pragmatic’s products, FlexIC platforms and foundry services empower customers to deliver flexible innovation with connect, sense and compute capabilities, enabling sustainable edge and item-level intelligence at scale and speed. The Pragmatic FlexIC Foundry operates a unique and innovative process offering sustainable production and rapid innovation cycle times, coupled with a pathway to supply chain resilience.

Learn more at www.pragmaticsemi.com

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c26bb8f-eaeb-4111-bca9-05cb84939ad9

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf37f865-294e-4992-97e5-f93076628c30