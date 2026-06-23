Measurabl and CRREM Launch First Dataset to Track Company-Level Climate Transition Risk in Listed Real Estate Globally





SAN DIEGO and AMSTERDAM, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl , the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate, and the CRREM Foundation , the global reference for transition risk in real estate, today announced the launch of the first dataset assessing company-level climate transition risk across the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Index, representing approximately $1.7 trillion in market capitalization.

A longstanding gap in listed real estate has been the ability to meaningfully assess transition risk at scale, due to limited visibility into the underlying asset details and asset level performance.

In response to demand from leading asset managers and institutional investors, Measurabl has added Company-Level CRREM Misalignment Year data into its ESGx Securities and ESGx Buildings products, which deliver standardized, on-demand estimates for energy consumption, GHG exposure, green building certifications and ordinances at the building level, as well as company level across the FTSE-EPRA NAREIT Developed Index .

The addition of performance against the CRREM Pathways adds a new layer of forward-looking transition risk analysis to the ESGx product suite, enabling investors to benchmark exposure consistently across both companies and buildings through a single, connected dataset.

Assets that fall behind CRREM’s science-based decarbonization pathways risk facing increasing financial pressures, including leasing constraints and higher cost of capital, but this risk has been difficult to assess consistently across public companies.

“CRREM was designed to help investors assess transition risk systematically across diversified portfolios, but applying it consistently across REITs and public companies has been a challenge,” said Andrea Palmer, CEO of the CRREM Foundation. “What investors need is a clear, consistent, comparable way to assess how companies perform against science-based transition pathways. This is even more needed in public markets where buy-side investors trade within clearly defined opportunity sets.”

Measurabl calculates performance against the CRREM Pathways alongside estimates for energy use, GHG exposure, green building certifications, and ordinances, across 70,000 buildings within 370 publicly traded real estate companies. The dataset provides a comparable, company-level view of transition risk, helping investors understand when companies may fall outside decarbonization pathways to inform underwriting, engagement, and portfolio monitoring.

“Listed real estate investors need a consistent way to understand when companies may fall out of alignment with climate transition pathways—and what that could mean for future cost, risk, and valuation,” said Aislinn McCarry, Head of EMEA at Measurabl. “ESGx Securities translates complex, asset-level performance into a clear, comparable company-level signal, helping investors benchmark exposure, inform underwriting and engagement strategies, and integrate transition risk into investment decision-making with greater confidence. We are thrilled to be partnering with CRREM to provide this step change to the industry.”

ESGx Securities metrics are built on Measurabl’s global Quantum dataset, which spans more than 2.14 billion square meters (23 billion square feet) of real estate across 90+ countries. Standardized estimates are generated by a machine learning model that is trained on monthly meter-level energy consumption data. Further, Measurabl’s energy and carbon estimates methodology is accredited by the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) , providing alignment with the leading standard for financed emissions.

The product is part of Measurabl’s broader ESGx (Exchange) data suite, which also includes:

ESGx Benchmarks : A comprehensive view of real estate sustainability performance across property types and geographies, setting a new standard in energy and carbon transparency.

: A comprehensive view of real estate sustainability performance across property types and geographies, setting a new standard in energy and carbon transparency. ESGx Buildings: Reliable, asset-level sustainability intelligence on energy consumption, carbon emissions, and CRREM Misalignment Year estimates, helping identify risks and opportunities across individual properties.





To learn more, visit: www.measurabl.com/esgx-securities .

PRESS INQUIRIES:

Jack Whelan, Bloxspring

jack@bloxspring.com

press@measurabl.com

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data management platform for real estate, empowering more than 1,000 organizations across 90+ countries—representing over $3 trillion in assets under management—to measure, manage, and objectively report on performance. With more than 23 billion square feet of real estate on the platform, Measurabl delivers innovative technology solutions that help customers streamline reporting, reduce environmental impact, and achieve measurable financial results. Learn more at measurabl.com .

About the CRREM Foundation