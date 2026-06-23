Telecom API Market Size to Surpass USD 2,545.27 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Telecom API Market was valued at USD 337.33 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2,545.27 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.39% during the forecast period.

The Telecom API Market is growing at a rapid pace due to increasing adoption of cloud communication and CPaaS services amongst enterprises. Growing API adoption is also being helped by increasing demand for real-time messaging, voice, video and authentication services by companies. The explosion of 5G networks and IoT connectivity are increasing the opportunities for automation via APIs.





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Growing API Adoption for Voice, Video, and Messaging Enhancing Digital Engagement Accelerates Market Growth

The growing demand for real-time communication solutions such as voice, messaging and video APIs is the most commercially important structural growth driver for the market. Companies leverage API technology to connect with customers and to streamline processes, and the proliferation of IoT devices is creating more connectivity needs, further increasing API traffic volumes. Integration with edge computing has resulted in new low-latency API use cases for real-time applications, and this driving factor is anticipated to remain strong throughout the entire forecast period as 5G network slicing creates new monetization opportunities.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The Messaging API segment held the largest share in the Telecom API Market with a share of 46% in 2025 owing to its wide application in customer communication, authentication, alerts, and transactional messages in banking, retail, e-commerce, and logistics industries which require SMS, MMS, and chat APIs for real-time engagement. The fastest growing segment is the WebRTC API, with the increasing demand for real-time voice, video and peer-to-peer communication solutions pushing enterprises to browser-based calling, video conferencing, and live customer support capabilities without the need of software installation.

By End-Use

The Enterprise Developers segment led the Telecom API Market with a share of 51% in 2025, owing to the broad application of API in BFSI, retail, healthcare, and IT enterprises to enhance consumer engagement, enable automation processes, and streamline omnichannel communication procedures through digital transformation initiatives. Partner Developers is the fastest growing segment, driven by telecom ecosystem development, low-code/no-code integration platforms and growing cooperation between operators, API suppliers and third-party developers to drive rapid innovation and adoption across expanding developer communities.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share in the worldwide Telecom API Market in 2025, with around 32% share of the total global revenue. The region has significant penetration of sophisticated communication technologies, presence of telecom providers and early adoption of 5G technology and high API penetration in BFSI, healthcare and retail sectors. More than 300 million Americans may already get 5G coverage, and there are more than 400 million wireless broadband subscriptions with active connections.

The U.S. Telecom API Market size was assessed at USD 76.45 Billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 568.21 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.20% during the forecast period. The U.S. continues to be the largest domestic market driven by quick rollout of 5G infrastructure, increased adoption of cloud-based services, expanding IoT connectivity and increasing need for real-time communication APIs in digital transformation initiatives in BFSI, retail and healthcare.

Europe Telecom API Market is projected to grow from USD 87.71 Billion in 2025 to USD 590.38 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 21.00%. The growth of the market is driven by factors like the presence of advanced telecommunications infrastructure, increasing 5G deployment, growing enterprise digitalisation, and rising demand for APIs for payment, communication, and identity verification.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid digitisation, increasing 5G network deployment, increasing smartphone penetration and increasing startup activities across China, India, and Japan boosting OTT platforms, payments, and IoT applications.

Key Players:

Twilio Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp.

Sinch AB

Infobip Ltd.

MessageBird B.V.

Nexmo

Bandwidth Inc.

Plivo Inc.

Telnyx LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Vodafone Group Plc

Orange S.A.

Amdocs Limited

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Google Cloud

Recent Developments:

2024: Ericsson announced a joint venture with twelve leading telecom operators including Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, and Reliance Jio to sell network software using telecom APIs across global operator ecosystems.

2024: Nokia acquired the world's largest API hub and marketplace from U.S. company Rapid, bolstering its 5G and 4G network API offerings across enterprise and developer communities.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Telecom API Adoption & Enterprise Communication Deployment Analysis – helps you understand API adoption patterns across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and logistics sectors, integration strategies, and technology utilization across enterprise developer and partner developer ecosystems globally.

– helps you understand API adoption patterns across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and logistics sectors, integration strategies, and technology utilization across enterprise developer and partner developer ecosystems globally. Messaging & WebRTC API Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in SMS delivery consistency, video conferencing latency, voice API quality, authentication accuracy, and real-time communication capability across competing telecom API platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in SMS delivery consistency, video conferencing latency, voice API quality, authentication accuracy, and real-time communication capability across competing telecom API platform offerings. 5G & IoT API Connectivity Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial advantages of 5G-enabled low-latency APIs, network slicing monetization models, IoT connectivity APIs, and edge computing integration across enterprise and consumer digital communication applications.

– helps you assess the commercial advantages of 5G-enabled low-latency APIs, network slicing monetization models, IoT connectivity APIs, and edge computing integration across enterprise and consumer digital communication applications. API Monetization & Developer Ecosystem Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to payment gateway APIs, location tracking services, multi-factor authentication, open banking API integration, and partner developer ecosystem expansion strategies driving telecom operator revenue diversification.

– helps you identify opportunities related to payment gateway APIs, location tracking services, multi-factor authentication, open banking API integration, and partner developer ecosystem expansion strategies driving telecom operator revenue diversification. Telecom API Security & Regulatory Compliance Tracker – helps you uncover trends in GDPR and CCPA compliance investment, API security architecture development, cross-border data transfer frameworks, and cybersecurity infrastructure shaping adoption across global enterprise telecom API markets.

– helps you uncover trends in GDPR and CCPA compliance investment, API security architecture development, cross-border data transfer frameworks, and cybersecurity infrastructure shaping adoption across global enterprise telecom API markets. Next-Generation API Innovation & Smart City Integration Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from WebRTC browser-based communication, smart city IoT API deployments, autonomous vehicle connectivity APIs, low-code developer platform adoption, and future telecom API technologies transforming enterprise digital engagement capability.

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