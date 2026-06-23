In-Store Digital Advertising Display Market Size to Hit USD 12.77 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Store Digital Advertising Display Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global In-Store Digital Advertising Display Market size was worth USD 5.04 Billion in 2025 and is expected to be USD 12.77 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.75% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Personalized and Interactive Shopping Experiences Driving Market Expansion

In-Store Digital Advertising Display Market Growth is driven by the growing emphasis of the retailers to provide consumers with an interesting and personalized shopping experience. The digital advertising displays that are coupled with the use of artificial intelligence and real-time analytics along with consumer behavior analysis will help the retailers in offering personalized advertisements, engaging customers, and increasing the conversion rate at the point of sale.

In-Store Digital Advertising Display Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 5.04 Billion

: 5.04 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 12.77 Billion

: 12.77 Billion CAGR : 9.75% during 2026–2035

: 9.75% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

NEC Corporation

AU Optronics

Innolux Corporation

Leyard Optoelectronic

Daktronics

Barco

Christie Digital Systems

Scala

Broadsign

Clear Channel Outdoor

JCDecaux

STRATACACHE

E Ink Holdings

TPV Technology

ViewSonic Corporation

In-Store Digital Advertising Display Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

• By Product Type (Digital Menu Boards, Video Walls, Digital Posters, Kiosks, Digital Shelf Displays and Others)

• By Technology (LCD, LED, OLED and Projection)

• By End Use (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Restaurants & QSRs, Transportation Hubs, Entertainment Venues & Malls, Banking & Financial Institutions and Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Hardware segment accounted for the major share of 68.50% in the year 2025 due to the widespread use of digital displays, kiosks, video walls, and other advertising infrastructures in various business environments. The Software segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR over the forecasted period on account of growing adoption of software-based systems including AI-enabled content management systems.

By Product Type

Digital Menu Boards had the biggest market share in 2025 because of their extensive implementation in quick-service restaurants, retail stores, and food services for the promotion of live content. The kiosks market is expected to grow the most from 2025 to 2035, as there is increased interest in using self-service technologies and contactless ordering systems.

By Technology

Market share held by LCD technology was 40.65% in 2025 owing to the cost-effective nature of this technology, its technological base, and wide adoption of this technology in indoor retail advertisements. LED technology is expected to show the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to growing preference of retailers towards bright and energy-efficient displays.

By End Use

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets led the market share in 2025 because of the extensive use of digital displays in advertising, navigation help, product suggestions, and engaging customers through various means. Restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants are predicted to be the fastest-growing segments over 2026-2035 due to the increasing adoption of digital menu boards, order kiosks, and customer engagement systems.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America had the leading share in the Global In-Store Digital Advertising Display Market, holding around 31.50% share of the total market value and anticipated to have a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of the most advanced retail system in the region, the use of digital display technologies, investments in AI-based advertising platform, and implementation of the smart retail infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to become the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 11.65% from 2026 to 2035. This region's rapid urbanization, organized retail sectors, investments in smart retail technology, and adoption of AI-based advertising solution is fueling the growth in the market.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Samsung Electronics introduced a 13-inch color e-paper display designed for retail and workplace signage applications, offering ultra-low power consumption and paper-like readability while supporting dynamic content updates.

Samsung Electronics introduced a 13-inch color e-paper display designed for retail and workplace signage applications, offering ultra-low power consumption and paper-like readability while supporting dynamic content updates. 2025: LG Electronics partnered with BrightSign to introduce integrated digital signage solutions utilizing LG UHD commercial displays and BrightSignOS, enhancing real-time content delivery and interactive retail experiences across multiple industries.

Exclusive Sections of the In-Store Digital Advertising Display Market Report (The USPs):

DIGITAL SIGNAGE TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand deployment trends across LCD, LED, OLED, transparent displays, projection systems, kiosks, video walls, and next-generation retail advertising technologies.

– helps you understand deployment trends across LCD, LED, OLED, transparent displays, projection systems, kiosks, video walls, and next-generation retail advertising technologies. RETAIL CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate consumer interaction rates, dwell time metrics, conversion performance, content effectiveness, and engagement optimization strategies across retail environments.

– helps you evaluate consumer interaction rates, dwell time metrics, conversion performance, content effectiveness, and engagement optimization strategies across retail environments. AI-DRIVEN CONTENT MANAGEMENT & ANALYTICS INSIGHTS – helps you assess the impact of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, audience measurement, and real-time content personalization on advertising performance.

– helps you assess the impact of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, audience measurement, and real-time content personalization on advertising performance. OMNICHANNEL RETAIL ADVERTISING TRACKER – helps you identify opportunities created through integration of online and offline consumer behavior data, cross-channel marketing strategies, and personalized retail experiences.

– helps you identify opportunities created through integration of online and offline consumer behavior data, cross-channel marketing strategies, and personalized retail experiences. DISPLAY INFRASTRUCTURE & DEPLOYMENT INTELLIGENCE – helps you analyze installation trends, hardware investments, software adoption patterns, maintenance requirements, and digital advertising infrastructure expansion across retail sectors.

– helps you analyze installation trends, hardware investments, software adoption patterns, maintenance requirements, and digital advertising infrastructure expansion across retail sectors. INTERACTIVE RETAIL EXPERIENCE OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate growth potential across self-service kiosks, contactless ordering systems, experiential retail environments, smart stores, and immersive customer engagement technologies.

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