DSV - H1 2026 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

We expect to release the H1 2026 interim results of DSV A/S in the morning of 22 July 2026. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CEST.
At the conference call, Jens H. Lund, Group CEO, and Michael Ebbe, Group CFO, will present the H1 2026 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: 22 July 2026
Time: 11:00 am CEST
To attend the webcast presentation, please go to Webcast presentation - DSV Interim Financial Report H1 2026 or go to https://investor.dsv.com/.
If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference call Q&A - DSV Interim Financial Report H1 2026. You will receive an email with dial-in telephone numbers.
We recommend participants to dial in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, stig.frederiksen@dsv.com
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, alexander.plenborg@dsv.com
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S
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