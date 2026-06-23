Menroc Asset Management Sees Growing Preference for Income-Focused Investments

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menroc Asset Management has reported a growing shift among its clients towards fixed income and income-focused investment strategies as investors seek greater certainty around returns amid ongoing economic and market uncertainty.

According to the firm, a growing number of private and corporate clients have increased allocations to fixed income investments during the first half of 2026, with many reducing exposure to traditional growth-focused assets such as equities and other investments primarily reliant on capital appreciation.

The trend comes as investors continue to assess the impact of elevated interest rates, inflationary pressures and ongoing discussions surrounding proposed capital gains tax reforms.

"We have seen a noticeable increase in client enquiries and investment activity relating to fixed income and contractual income solutions throughout 2026," said Mr. Michael Everett, Account Executive at Menroc Asset Management."Many investors are seeking greater visibility over future cash flow and are placing increased importance on investments that can provide defined income payments rather than relying solely on future market appreciation."

Menroc Asset Management says the shift has been evident across a broad range of clients, including self-funded retirees, high-net-worth investors and corporate investors seeking to diversify portfolio risk.

The firm believes that while equities remain an important component of long-term portfolio construction, investors are increasingly looking to balance growth objectives with investments capable of generating predictable income.

"Investors are becoming more focused on portfolio resilience," said Mr. Giles Harper, Account Executive at Menroc Asset Management."We are seeing greater interest in investments that offer defined payment structures and more certainty around expected returns, particularly among clients seeking to preserve capital while maintaining income generation."

Menroc notes that higher interest rate settings have expanded the range of income-producing opportunities available to investors compared with the low-rate environment experienced in previous years.

"In today's market, investors have more options available when constructing income-focused portfolios," said Mr. James Roberts, Account Executive at Menroc Asset Management."The focus is increasingly shifting towards understanding the quality of income, issuer strength, underlying risk and how income-producing assets fit within a broader diversification strategy."

Menroc Asset Management expects demand for fixed income and contractual income strategies to remain strong throughout the remainder of 2026 as investors continue to seek portfolio diversification and greater certainty around investment outcomes.

About Menroc Asset Management

Menroc Asset Management is an independent Australian investment and advisory firm. The firm provides investment services across equities, FX, managed funds, structured products and derivatives. It serves private clients, high-net-worth individuals, small investors and corporate clients seeking diversified, research-driven portfolio solutions.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute personal financial advice. Menroc Asset Management holds an Australian Financial Services Licence. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. Investors should seek independent financial advice before making investment decisions. Menroc Asset Management. All rights reserved. Menroc Asset Management is a trading name of Menroc Pty Ltd (ABN 39 072 128 815). This press release has been prepared by Thomas Beck, Head of Marketing, MenrocAsset Management. Reproduction or distribution of this material in whole or in part without prior written consent of Menroc Asset Management is prohibited.





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