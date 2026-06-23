ZTB Capital's Quantum Fund Posts 32.5% Year-to-Date Net Return, as H1 2026 Comes To a Close

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ZTB Quantum Fund is up 32.5% year-to-date as of June 1, 2026, according to the fund's latest investor letter.

The ZTB Quantum Fund is a systematic futures strategy that trades liquid currency and commodity futures through a rules-based quantitative process. The strategy seeks to identify and respond to market trends, volatility regimes, momentum shifts, and mean-reversion dynamics using proprietary models and automated execution systems.

According to the investor letter, performance during the period was driven by opportunities across multiple futures markets amid changing volatility conditions and directional market movements. The fund maintained its focus on disciplined risk management, position sizing, and liquidity management throughout the reporting period.

"We remain focused on executing our investment process consistently and managing risk prudently across all market environments," said Oliver Grant, Founder and CEO of ZTB Capital.

The fund's investment approach is designed to operate across intraday time horizons and primarily utilizes exchange-traded futures contracts. Risk controls are embedded throughout the trade execution process, with exposures adjusted dynamically in response to changing market conditions.

Additional information regarding the fund's investment strategy, risk factors, fees, and terms are available through official fund documentation found on https://ztb.capital/

About ZTB Capital

ZTB Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on systematic trading strategies across global futures markets. The firm's flagship strategy, the ZTB Quantum Fund, employs quantitative models to identify and execute trading opportunities across currency and commodity futures.

Contact Media

Organization: ZTB Capital

Website: https://ztb.capital/

Contact Person: Phil Jenkins

Email: press@ztb.capital

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