WEMADE to Launch RAVN Season 4 for NIGHT CROWS on June 30





SEOUL, South Korea, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, leading global game developer WEMADE announced that RAVN Season 4 for its hit Unreal Engine 5 MMORPG, NIGHT CROWS, will officially launch on 30 June.

Departing from the traditional MMORPG approach of releasing new equipment every season, Season 4 centers on a breakthrough "Promotion System". This framework allows players to directly upgrade their existing Season 1 Ravium "Flag" equipment into newly expanded, higher tiers.

The update honors the digital assets and achievements of long-time users while introducing powerful new skills and enhanced progression pathways:

Tier Expansion & Stat Inheritance : While preserving original Legendary Lower-Tier stats, the system introduces two new grades, the Legendary Mid-Tier and Legendary Upper-Tier. This establishes a complete upgrade pathway spanning Rare, Hero, and Legendary tiers.

: While preserving original Legendary Lower-Tier stats, the system introduces two new grades, the Legendary Mid-Tier and Legendary Upper-Tier. This establishes a complete upgrade pathway spanning Rare, Hero, and Legendary tiers. Tier-Based Skill Unlocks : Based on enhancement levels, upgraded Legendary Upper-Tier gear progressively unlocks three tiers of skills on a fixed 10-minute cooldown cycle: At +8 Enhancement : Activates the Rare Skill, resetting Rare-grade ability cooldowns. At +9 Enhancement : Activates the Hero Skill, resetting both Rare and Hero-grade cooldowns. At +12 Enhancement : Activates the Legendary Skill, resetting cooldowns across all three tiers simultaneously.

: Based on enhancement levels, upgraded Legendary Upper-Tier gear progressively unlocks three tiers of skills on a fixed 10-minute cooldown cycle: Curse Resistance System : Promoted Ravium Flag equipment provides a stackable "Curse Resistance" stat, granting +7.5% PVE Damage Reduction and +5% PVE Defense at each Curse Resistance point, up to a maximum of Curse Resistance 4 at the Legendary Upper-Tier (maximum of +30% PVE Damage Reduction and +20% PVE Defense).

: Promoted Ravium Flag equipment provides a stackable "Curse Resistance" stat, granting +7.5% PVE Damage Reduction and +5% PVE Defense at each Curse Resistance point, up to a maximum of Curse Resistance 4 at the Legendary Upper-Tier (maximum of +30% PVE Damage Reduction and +20% PVE Defense). Cap Increases & Guaranteed Success Scrolls : The enhancement cap for Legendary Upper-Tier gear has been raised to +14. Additionally, WEMADE is introducing the “Brilliant Ravium Equipment Enhancement Scroll”, a tradable item that guarantees a 100% success rate on Legendary-grade gear. It can be obtained at a 0.01% rate from the “Brilliant Protective Ravium Enhancement Scroll Box”.

: The enhancement cap for Legendary Upper-Tier gear has been raised to +14. Additionally, WEMADE is introducing the “Brilliant Ravium Equipment Enhancement Scroll”, a tradable item that guarantees a 100% success rate on Legendary-grade gear. It can be obtained at a 0.01% rate from the “Brilliant Protective Ravium Enhancement Scroll Box”. NFT Crusade Enhancements: To optimize gameplay experience for NFT Crusade content, improvements will be implemented to reduce various cooldown times and significantly decrease the amount of CROW tokens needed to reset these cooldowns.

Alongside the Season 4 rollout, WEMADE has teased an upcoming relaxation and healing-themed event, “Crows Vacation”, where players can take a break from active battlefields. Slated for 14 July, the event will offer limited-time rewards tailored to help new and returning players quickly accelerate character growth.

Additionally, a highly-anticipated new “Gauntlet” combat class is set for a major update, with more details to follow.

To find out more about the Season 4 update and NIGHT CROWS, visit https://www.nightcrows.com/ .

About NIGHT CROWS

NIGHT CROWS is a next-generation MMORPG built with Unreal Engine 5, set in a gritty 13th‑century Europe where magic and reality collide across a vast war‑torn continent. NIGHT CROWS layers in a multi‑utility, blockchain-based tokenomics system where players are able to transform gameplay achievements into digital asset value and move fluidly between in‑game progress and real‑world‑linked reward within a broader Web3 ecosystem.

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem-built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets-powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a161c926-e02a-421c-ace1-d71ba7a029e3.