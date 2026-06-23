Enjoy more security, less worry this Prime Day: EZVIZ rolls out irresistible deals on trusted smart home solutions for greater everyday confidence

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A safer home often starts with the everyday moments people care about most: knowing who is at the door, checking whether a package has arrived, keeping an eye on the garden, or making sure loved ones and pets are safe indoors. This Prime Day, EZVIZ is making those moments easier to protect，with limited-time savings on trusted smart home products designed to bring greater visibility, convenience and confidence to daily life.

From June 23 to June 26, shoppers can enjoy exclusive Prime Day deals on Amazon UK across a broad portfolio of EZVIZ favorites, including smart cameras, video doorbells, door viewers, video doorphones and bundled solutions. Whether upgrading front-door security, expanding outdoor monitoring or adding an indoor camera for everyday reassurance, EZVIZ makes it easier for families to build a safer, smarter and more connected home — at a value made for Prime Day.

C8c 3K Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – now ￡39.86, saving ￡10.13

A smart, budget-friendly way to protect larger outdoor areas with just one camera, the C8c 3K helps homeowners keep watch over gates, driveways and gardens with fewer blind spots. Its 3K clarity makes visitors, vehicles and key details easier to recognize, while AI detection filters out distractions so families only receive alerts that truly matter. When someone approaches, auto-zoom tracking keeps the activity in focus, helping users follow what is happening without constantly checking the app.

EP3x Pro Battery-Powered Video Doorbell Kit – now ￡69.99, saving ￡20

A smarter front-door helper for both visitors and deliveries, the EP3x Pro helps homeowners see who is there and what is left at the door. Its dual-camera design combines a 2K view of visitors with a downward package-view lens, reducing blind spots that ordinary doorbells often miss. The ultra-wide 162° view captures people from head to toe, while AI human and package detection sends more useful alerts when someone arrives or a parcel is delivered.

C6N G1 4K Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Indoor Camera – now ￡34.28, saving ￡25.69

A beloved home camera upgraded for clearer, smarter everyday care, the C6N G1 4K helps families check in on pets, children and daily moments with greater detail and ease. Its 4K clarity and 360° coverage reduce blind spots, while True WDR balances bright windows and darker corners so important details remain visible in challenging indoor lighting. Smart tracking follows movement automatically, and human, pet and loud-noise detection keeps families informed of moments that may need attention.