Company announcement no. 22 - 26
23 June 2026
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.
The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|361,944
|65,132,158
|16 June 2026
|7,000
|199.4
|1,395,930
|17 June 2026
|1,000
|195.0
|195,017
|18 June 2026
|6,500
|190.2
|1,236,424
|19 June 2026
|7,792
|190.7
|1,486,293
|22 June 2026
|2,708
|187.2
|506,820
|Accumulated under the program
|386,944
|69,952,641
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 808,348 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.57% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
+45 42 12 80 99
sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com
Attachments