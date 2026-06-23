Borgo Art Launches Virtual Platform Preserving Gorizia's Artistic Heritage Through Immersive Digital Exhibitions

EU-funded initiative transforms historic sites into a permanent online cultural destination featuring works by Franco Dugo, Roberto Kusterle, and the KB Spa Art Collection

GORIZIA, Italy, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borgo Art, a new digital cultural initiative, has launched an immersive virtual exhibition platform designed to preserve and promote the artistic heritage of Gorizia, Italy, through permanently accessible online exhibitions. Developed as part of an EU-funded cultural recovery project, the platform enables audiences worldwide to explore the region's artistic legacy through interactive digital experiences.

Accessible via https://borgoart.eu , the platform combines art, history, and technology by transforming some of Gorizia's most historically significant landmarks into virtual exhibition spaces. Visitors can experience curated exhibitions featuring works by renowned local artists Franco Dugo and Roberto Kusterle, alongside selections from the KB Spa Art Collection.





The virtual museum spans four iconic locations within Gorizia, including the Castle of Gorizia, the Borgo Castello district, Via Rastello, and the historic Krainer & Comp. hardware shop. Each location has been recreated using immersive 360-degree technology, allowing visitors to navigate exhibitions remotely while engaging with the city's architectural and cultural heritage.

The platform currently presents three curated exhibition experiences.

The first exhibition, "Allegories, Three Stations for an Artistic Journey," showcases the work of painter Franco Dugo through three thematic installations: Medusa, Boxeurs, and Prima del bosco ("Before the Forest"). Together, these works explore themes of identity, human existence, and mortality through allegorical interpretation.

A second exhibition highlights the photographic work of Roberto Kusterle, whose artistic practice has explored the relationship between humanity and nature since the 1970s. Through series including Abyss and Low Tides, The Embrace in the Forest, and Signs of Metembiosis, the exhibition examines the intersections of the human, animal, and plant worlds while incorporating experimental materials such as resin, glass, and photosensitive emulsions.





The third exhibition, "Disclosed Horizons," presents selected works from the KB Spa Art Collection, digitally recreating an exhibition first presented in Trieste in 2012. The collection focuses on three influential figures of twentieth-century Slovenian art and reflects the longstanding cultural dialogue between Italy and Slovenia—a relationship that has particular significance in the border region shared by Gorizia and Nova Gorica, which jointly held the title of European Capital of Culture in 2025.

Borgo Art was developed by Inside Europe, a cultural association established within the International and Diplomatic Sciences degree program in Gorizia to promote European cooperation and cross-border cultural dialogue.

The platform forms part of the project "A Thousand Years of History at the Heart of Europe: Borgo Castello, Crossroads of Peoples and Cultures," financed through Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), supported by the European Union's Next Generation EU recovery program. The initiative is included under Mission 1, Component 3, Measure 2, Investment 2.1, Line A, dedicated to enhancing the attractiveness of Italy's historic villages.

According to project documentation, the initiative is scheduled for completion on June 30, 2026.





Unlike traditional exhibitions that conclude after a limited public display, Borgo Art's digital platform is designed to provide long-term access to its collections. By preserving exhibitions in virtual form, the project enables continued public engagement while reducing the logistical constraints associated with physical installations, allowing multiple exhibitions to remain available simultaneously for audiences around the world.

About Borgo Art

Borgo Art is a digital cultural platform dedicated to preserving and promoting the artistic and historical heritage of Gorizia, Italy, through immersive virtual exhibitions. Developed as part of an EU-funded cultural initiative, the platform combines digital technology with local cultural assets to make regional art accessible to global audiences while supporting the long-term preservation of cultural heritage.

For more information, visit https://borgoart.eu .

Contact:

Cmasterkey

info@borgoart.eu

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility . Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da0ed4fe-c299-4dae-a48d-91c9371585dd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/621a9fed-daf6-4583-91af-c07e32f2818d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e439fcaa-9c68-4e28-b8e9-c832a18d7a34