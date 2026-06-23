VOOPOO Pitch Challenge Kicks Off: Score an ARGUS G4 Limited-Edition Box — Your Ultimate Vape Kit Awaits

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Cup is here, and football fever is taking over the globe. To celebrate this electrifying moment, VOOPOO is proud to launch the VOOPOO Pitch Challenge – an interactive online event where fans can win big. The grand prize? The newly unveiled VOOPOO Limited Edition Gift Box, featuring the upgraded ARGUS G4 Limited Edition along with other exclusive surprises, like iPhone 17 Pro Max, Trophy Building Set and Match Balls. From now until the end of the tournament, head to the VOOPOO official website to join the challenge and claim your spot on the leaderboard.





The Pitch Challenge, Your Shot at Glory

The Pitch Challenge is easy and fun. Participants earn points by check-ins in every round, predicting team performance, and answering football quiz. These points contribute to regional leaderboards, with 145 Gift Boxes (worth more than $100 each) and ARGUS G4 Limited Editions distributed by corresponding area. VOOPOO has prepared a massive prize pool: iPhone 17 Pro Max, match balls, and trophy building set. After the final match, lucky winners will be randomly selected to receive the grand prize package.

ARGUS G4 Limited Edition, The Midfielder of Vapes

Like a top midfielder who controls attack, defense, and possession, this device delivers three experiences in one. Its ARGUS Multi-Ohm Cartridge, with multi-core electrode technology, lets you easily switch between 0.4Ω, 0.7Ω, and 1.0Ω – for big clouds, balanced flavor, or a smooth draw. Powered by a 1650 mAh battery with 5V/2A fast charging, it takes just 45 minutes to charge and lasts up to 5 days. That's a midfielder who never stops running and runs the whole game.

The ARGUS G4 Limited Edition is not available for purchase anywhere. This exclusive gift box can only be yours through the Pitch Challenge. The event page is already live, go check out the VOOPOO website and Instagram in your region, join the challenge, and see if you can grab that Limited Edition Gift Box!

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Company: Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Victor Liu

Email: victor@voopootech.com

Telephone: 18501548754

Website: www.voopoo.com

City: Shenzhen

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d84bfdd-18cf-48c2-88c9-9d595a137de4