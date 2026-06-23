Meta Earth Reaches 6.3M Verified Users, Launching 'ME 730' Campaign to Celebrate Two Years of Mainnet

Dubai, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Earth, a modular public blockchain featuring a KYC-enabled native decentralized identity (DID) system, is marking the second anniversary of its mainnet launch with the ongoing "ME 730" campaign. The global initiative, which has recently gained significant traction across social media feeds, highlights the network's transition from building foundational infrastructure to driving large-scale application adoption. This two-year milestone follows closely on the heels of the network's verified real user base officially surpassing 6.3 million in June.





Meta Earth’s core infrastructure utilizes a modular architecture that decouples the execution, settlement, and data availability layers. This design allows sovereign Rollup chains to process transactions in parallel, significantly lowering storage and gas costs while providing customizable virtual machine environments.

Coupled with this technical foundation is a tokenomics model designed around the concept of Unconditional Basic Income (UBI). Verified users who join the network receive an ongoing, native stake in the ecosystem, creating a closed value loop that incentivizes long-term participation. Furthermore, this modular and scalable design anticipates the growing intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence. As autonomous AI agents require robust on-chain environments, Meta Earth’s architecture allows these agents not only to hold native digital wallets but to directly deploy their own Rollups. This capability facilitates seamless on-chain contracts and smart execution between agents, laying the groundwork for an automated, autonomous digital economy.

To support this expanding ecosystem, Meta Earth hosted the "MetaEarth Devs" event in Hong Kong in April, where the team officially open-sourced its developer SDK. Alongside comprehensive documentation, a testnet, and a developer faucet, the network launched a $100 million ecosystem fund dedicated to developer grants and an upcoming bug bounty program.

A central focus of this developer outreach is Meta Earth’s "proof of life" mechanism. A major hurdle for decentralized application (dApp) developers has traditionally been navigating "ghost networks" inflated by bots and sybil attacks. Meta Earth addresses this by anchoring its ecosystem to verified human identity. Because the native DID system requires KYC verification while encrypting private data off-chain, developers building on Meta Earth gain immediate access to a community of strictly verified, real individuals. This ensures that user engagement, transaction volume, and market demand are authentic, effectively eliminating the "cold start" problem for new projects.

The effectiveness of this real-human infrastructure is reflected in the network's recent user acquisition data. After reaching 10,000 verified users in October 2024, the network grew to 400,000 by March 2025. The scale effects of the completed infrastructure began to show compounding results shortly after, with the network reaching 3 million users by January 2026. Growth has accelerated notably in recent weeks; the network recorded 4 million verified users on April 8, 2026, and officially crossed the 5 million mark just three weeks later on April 29.

This accelerated growth curve demonstrates the ecological expansion generated by early infrastructure investments. As "ME 730" campaign continues to draw global attention, Meta Earth is positioned to test whether a blockchain anchored by real human identity and modular scalability can serve as a definitive blueprint for the next generation of decentralized applications.

About Meta Earth

Meta Earth is a modular multi-chain network anchored in real-world identity. By integrating a native decentralized identity (DID) system, Meta Earth provides users with self-sovereign data and verifiable on-chain proofs. The network is designed to support scalable decentralized applications, seamless cross-chain interoperability, and a sustainable Unconditional Basic Income (UBI) for verified users.

Learn More & Get Involved:

Website ｜ X ｜Telegram ｜ Discord ｜ Instagram｜ Youtube ｜TikTok｜ Linkedin

For more inquiries, contact us:

bd@mec.me

https://t.me/MetaEarth_BD