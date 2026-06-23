Enteric Disease Testing Market Worth USD 5.86 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Enteric Disease Testing Market Size was valued at USD 4.08 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.86 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.70% during 2026–2035. The growth of the Enteric Disease Testing Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of foodborne and waterborne diseases, rising demand for rapid pathogen detection, expanding adoption of multiplex molecular diagnostics, and growing investments in laboratory automation and disease surveillance programs worldwide.





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Foodborne Disease Surveillance and Multiplex Molecular Diagnostics Drive Enteric Disease Testing Market Growth

The increasing incidence of foodborne and waterborne diseases globally remains one of the most significant growth drivers for the enteric disease testing market. Gastrointestinal infections continue to pose substantial public health challenges, particularly among children, elderly populations, and immunocompromised individuals. Growing concerns regarding antimicrobial resistance and outbreak management are increasing the importance of accurate and timely pathogen identification, driving demand for advanced diagnostic testing solutions across healthcare systems.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

bioMérieux SA

Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics GmbH

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Quidel Corporation (QuidelOrtho)

Hologic Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Qiagen NV

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

Coris BioConcept SPRL

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG

Savyon Diagnostics Ltd.

CorisBioConcept SA

Segmentation Analysis:

By Disease

The Bacterial Enteric Disease segment dominated the Enteric Disease Testing Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 54.31% of total market revenue. The segment’s leadership is attributed to the high prevalence of bacterial gastrointestinal infections caused by pathogens, such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, Clostridium difficile, and E. coli. The Parasitic Enteric Disease segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Expanding molecular diagnostic capabilities for Giardia lamblia, Cryptosporidium parvum, and Entamoeba histolytica, coupled with increasing awareness of parasitic infections among immunocompromised patients, are driving segment growth.

By Test Type

The immunoassay segment accounted for the highest market share of about 46.32% in 2025 due to extensive use of ELISA and lateral flow immunoassays for fast pathogen detection globally. The molecular segment will exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years owing to the growing preference for multiplex PCR assays, which can detect more than 20 pathogens from one sample at a time.

By End-Use

The Hospitals segment accounted for around 42.11% of the market share in 2025 owing to severe cases of gastrointestinal infection that need to be treated in hospitals along with complete diagnosis, infection prevention, and quick decision-making. It is expected that the Diagnostics Laboratories segment will experience the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to the increasing network of reference laboratories.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global Enteric Disease Testing Market in 2025 owing to its advanced diagnostic infrastructure, extensive food safety monitoring systems, widespread adoption of molecular testing technologies, and high burden of foodborne illnesses.

The U.S. Enteric Disease Testing Market was valued at approximately USD 1.08 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.53 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 3.69%. The United States remains the largest global market due to CDC-reported foodborne disease incidence, strong public health surveillance programs, extensive laboratory automation, and broad adoption of multiplex gastrointestinal pathogen panels across hospitals and reference laboratories. The increasing use of multiplex gastrointestinal pathogen panels, syndromic testing solutions, and automated laboratory workflows continues to support Enteric Disease Testing Market growth across the United States.

The Europe Enteric Disease Testing Market is estimated to be USD 1.10 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.55% during 2026–2035. The Europe Enteric Disease Testing Market continues to benefit from stringent food safety regulations, comprehensive disease surveillance systems, and implementation of the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). Germany leads regional growth owing to its strong clinical microbiology infrastructure, hospital laboratory networks, and increasing utilization of advanced molecular diagnostic technologies. Growing implementation of molecular diagnostic platforms and food safety monitoring programs continues to strengthen the Enteric Disease Testing Market across Europe.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increasing foodborne disease burden, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rising government investments in disease surveillance and food safety initiatives are accelerating market growth across China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other emerging economies.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced an advanced TaqMan Pathogen Detection Kit enabling simultaneous real-time PCR detection of multiple gastrointestinal bacterial and viral pathogens.

Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced an advanced TaqMan Pathogen Detection Kit enabling simultaneous real-time PCR detection of multiple gastrointestinal bacterial and viral pathogens. 2024: Cepheid expanded its Xpert Gastrointestinal Panel portfolio with enhanced bacterial and parasitic pathogen coverage, strengthening comprehensive syndromic testing capabilities on the GeneXpert platform.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MULTIPLEX SYNDROMIC TESTING & PATHOGEN DETECTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand adoption trends for gastrointestinal multiplex panels, diagnostic performance benchmarks, pathogen coverage expansion, and testing workflow optimization strategies.

– helps you understand adoption trends for gastrointestinal multiplex panels, diagnostic performance benchmarks, pathogen coverage expansion, and testing workflow optimization strategies. FOODBORNE DISEASE SURVEILLANCE & OUTBREAK MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate public health monitoring programs, outbreak detection capabilities, pathogen tracking systems, and food safety surveillance initiatives driving testing demand.

– helps you evaluate public health monitoring programs, outbreak detection capabilities, pathogen tracking systems, and food safety surveillance initiatives driving testing demand. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS & RAPID TESTING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess advancements in PCR, multiplex molecular panels, point-of-care testing, and next-generation diagnostic platforms transforming enteric disease detection.

– helps you assess advancements in PCR, multiplex molecular panels, point-of-care testing, and next-generation diagnostic platforms transforming enteric disease detection. ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE DETECTION & CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT TRACKER – helps you identify opportunities related to resistance gene detection, antibiotic stewardship programs, treatment optimization, and emerging resistance surveillance technologies.

– helps you identify opportunities related to resistance gene detection, antibiotic stewardship programs, treatment optimization, and emerging resistance surveillance technologies. POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTICS & DECENTRALIZED TESTING OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS – helps you uncover growth potential in emergency departments, urgent care centers, primary care clinics, home-based testing, and telehealth-integrated diagnostic solutions.

– helps you uncover growth potential in emergency departments, urgent care centers, primary care clinics, home-based testing, and telehealth-integrated diagnostic solutions. AI-ENHANCED SURVEILLANCE & DIGITAL HEALTH INNOVATION ASSESSMENT – helps you gauge the impact of artificial intelligence, predictive outbreak analytics, automated result interpretation, geographic disease monitoring, and integrated public health intelligence systems on the future of enteric disease testing.

Enteric Disease Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.08 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.70% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Disease (Bacterial Enteric Disease, Viral Enteric Disease, Parasitic Enteric Disease)

• By Test Type (Immunoassay, Molecular, Conventional, Chromatography & Spectrometry, Other Test Types)

• By End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research & Academic Institutes, Other End-Users) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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