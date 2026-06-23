Attention Raises $30M Series B to Build the AI System That Runs Revenue Teams — Not Just Records Them

New York, USA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round led by RTP Global; several of Attention's own customers invested.

Attention, the AI platform for revenue teams, today announced a $30 million Series B led by RTP Global, with participation from returning investors Aglaé Ventures, Eniac, and Alven, new investor Linea Ventures, and a group of angel investors drawn from Attention's own customer base. The company will use the funding to expand its agentic offering and move further upmarket into enterprise revenue organizations.

Most AI tools for sales watch the call and write up what happened. Attention takes the action - it drafts and sends the follow-up, updates the CRM, and runs the next play - and because it takes the action, it can tie the outcome back to its own work. That closed loop is the thing observation-only tools can't do: if software only records and summarizes, it can never prove what it changed. Attention is built the other way around.

The approach shows up in usage. Attention is now running more than 20 million agent actions per month for customers since launching the capability, and annual recurring revenue is up 4x year over year. As the platform has moved upmarket, average contract value has grown 10x over two years. The company now serves more than 500 customers, including Abridge, Scale, Lovable, Preply, and BambooHR.

Earlier this month, co-founder and CEO Anis Bennaceur open-sourced a stripped-down version of what Attention does and posted it to LinkedIn. It drew more than 500 comments from people asking for access - a signal of how much demand sits in the gap between tools that record the call and a system that acts on it.

Customers report outcomes that show up in revenue, not just in hours saved. Abridge, the healthcare AI company, credits Attention with 5x coaching efficiency while their sales organization experienced 4x growth. Unify improved its win rate 40%. Certificial cut its forecasting margin of error from 15% to 5%. Because Attention takes the action, each of these traces back to work the platform did.

"Attention serves as a fundamental operating layer across our go-to-market. It's one of those win-win-win solutions — a win for the rep, a win for the company, and a win for managers. The ability to customize prompts and workflows has been a game changer for our forecasting accuracy and pipeline hygiene." — Jeremy von Halle, VP of Revenue Operations, Abridge."The simplest way I describe Attention is that we automate smarter work for sales teams over time. Most software in this space watches the call and writes up what happened. We take the next best action, and because we take it, we can see what actually worked and didn’t, and get smarter every time we do." — Anis Bennaceur, co-founder and CEO, Attention.

The funding goes toward Attention's next step: an autonomous action engine that surfaces each rep's highest-impact next moves, ranked by likely revenue, and executes the ones they approve, then learns from the outcome of every action it takes.

Attention was founded at the end of 2021 by Anis Bennaceur (CEO) and Matthias Wickenburg (CTO), who were formerly competitors in the previous startups they had co-founded. They saw the shift to LLMs coming early and started working together.

The round also drew angel investments from leaders at companies that run on Attention, including Preply co-founder and CEO Kirill Bigai, Pavilion CEO Sam Jacobs, and executives at Engine, Abridge, and Scale AI.

About Attention

Attention is the AI platform for revenue teams. Its agents act inside the revenue workflow, drafting and sending follow-ups, updating the system of record, and running the next play, so teams can see, and prove, the outcomes the software drives. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York, Attention serves more than 500 customers, including Abridge, Scale, Lovable, Preply, Engine, and BambooHR. Users can learn more at attention.com.





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