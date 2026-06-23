Safer Homes, Stronger Communities: National Fire Safety Initiative Enters Second Year

The National Indigenous Fire Safety Council, Firefighters Without Borders and Kidde extend their collaboration for a second year, enhancing fire safety in more than 16 Indigenous communities.

The following joint news release has been issued on behalf of the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council, Firefighters Without Borders and Kidde.

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Canada, Indigenous people experience higher rates of fire-related deaths often due to insufficient access to fire safety resources and working smoke alarms1, especially at home. To address this discrepancy, the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council (NIFSC), Firefighters Without Borders (FWB), and Kidde , North America’s #1 home fire safety brand2, are implementing their second year of a dedicated collaboration focused on enhancing access to smoke alarms and fire safety education for Indigenous communities in Canada.

This year, Kidde will contribute approximately $500,000 CAD worth of smoke alarms to more than 16 Indigenous communities. Through these important partnerships, participating communities will receive smoke alarms, tailored educational resources, and comprehensive support for the installation of these fire safety devices inside homes.

This collaboration is part of Kidde’s annual Cause for Alarm™ campaign, the brand’s global education program that aims to help make every home a safer home. This year, the initiative dedicated to reaching Indigenous communities will bring the cumulative program contribution to nearly $1 million CAD in retail value since its inception in 2025.

"Realizing our long-term vision for equitable fire safety requires more than one-time action; it requires sustained commitment," said Ivanette Bonilla, Chief Communications and Government Relations Officer, Kidde. "This expanded, multi-year partnership brings that commitment to life. By working alongside trusted partners like the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council and Firefighters Without Borders, we are not just delivering resources – we are investing in enduring capability, strengthening community resilience and helping ensure that life-saving education and detection reach those who need it most, for generations to come.”

“Our second year of this important collaboration reflects a continued commitment to closing the fire safety gaps faced by Indigenous communities across Canada,” said Arnold Lazare, Chief Executive Officer, National Indigenous Fire Safety Council. “With the support of our partners, this effort goes well beyond the distribution of smoke alarms, it’s about what comes next. By working directly with local fire leaders, we ensure on-site installation is paired with culturally relevant, community-based education. This hands-on approach is critical to empowering community members, strengthening local capacity and delivering lasting impact.”

“Meaningful and lasting improvements in community safety happen when organizations come together to support local capacity and leadership," said Craig Dockeray, Acting President, Firefighters Without Borders. "As this initiative enters its second year, it reflects the strength of our shared commitment to ensuring that communities have access to the tools, training, and partnerships needed to reduce fire risk and protect lives. We are honoured to continue supporting Indigenous communities and local fire leaders as they build safer, stronger, and more resilient communities across Canada."

Logistical support for the shipment of smoke alarms to select communities will be provided by CN, a leading North American transportation and logistics company, as part of their ongoing collaboration with Firefighters Without Borders.

“At CN, safety is a core value, and we are proud to support this meaningful initiative by leveraging our transportation network to ensure these vital fire safety resources reach the communities that need them most,” said Melanie Allaire, Head of Indigenous Affairs, CN. “Partnerships like these allow CN to apply our expertise in safety to make a tangible difference in the communities where we operate, and we are honoured to help facilitate this essential work."

In-community supporters, including local fire chiefs and departments, social emergency managers, and other community safety leaders, are integral to ensuring an equitable distribution of smoke alarms that effectively meets the unique needs and goals of each participating community.

The participating communities were selected in consultation with the NIFSC and FWB based on urgent needs within their networks and in alignment with local goals and protocols.

The communities included in this initial phase of the program are:

Walpole Island First Nation, Ontario

Wasauksing First Nation, Ontario

Fort William First Nation, Ontario

Neskonlith First Nation, British Columbia

Yunesitin'in Government Band, British Columbia

Tsilhqot'in Nation, British Columbia

Charlotte Lake, British Columbia

Multiple Gitxsan communities, British Columbia

Lytton First Nation, British Columbia

Boston Bar First Nation, British Columbia

Spuzzum First Nation, British Columbia

Lillooet Tribal Council, British Columbia

Siksika Nation, Alberta

Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council, Manitoba

Sitansisk First Nation (St. Mary’s First Nation), New Brunswick

Bilijik First Nation (Kingsclear First Nation), New Brunswick

Millbrook First Nation, Nova Scotia

+ additional Indigenous communities to be identified throughout 2026 by initiative partners.

About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been helping to keep the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Kidde Global Solutions, a global leader in fire and life safety solutions. For more information, visit kiddecanada.com or follow @KiddeCanada on Facebook and Instagram.

About the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council (NIFSC)

The National Indigenous Fire Safety Council (NIFSC) is a national Indigenous-led organization dedicated to supporting fire safety, emergency management, and community resilience in First Nation communities across Canada. Established by the Aboriginal Firefighters Association of Canada (AFAC), NIFSC works to eliminate the loss of life, property, and critical infrastructure due to fire and other preventable emergencies.

Through culturally relevant programs, training, resources, and partnerships, NIFSC ensures that Indigenous communities have equitable access to fire safety services and infrastructure. The organization is guided by core values including respect for Indigenous knowledge and culture, community empowerment, collaboration, accountability, and a commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and Truth and Reconciliation.

NIFSC empowers communities to build capacity, enhance safety, and preserve traditional knowledge while promoting self-determination and long-term community well-being.

About Firefighters Without Borders (FWB)

Firefighters Without Borders (FWB) is a Canadian volunteer-led charitable organization dedicated to strengthening emergency services in under-resourced communities in Canada and around the world. Through partnerships, professional training, educational resources, mentorship, and donated equipment, FWB supports firefighters, emergency responders, and community safety leaders in building local capacity and resilience.

Guided by the belief that stronger emergency services create safer communities, FWB works collaboratively with local partners to develop sustainable solutions that protect life, property, and the environment. Through its commitment to partnership, integrity, expertise, accountability, and sustainability, FWB helps communities build the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

For more information about:

Cause For Alarm, visit CauseForAlarm.org/Canada

National Indigenous Fire Safety Council, visit IndigenousFireSafety.ca

Firefighters Without Borders in Canada, visit FirefightersWithoutBorders.org

CN, visit CN.ca/indigenous-relations

1Statistics Canada. “ Circumstances surrounding fire-related deaths among Indigenous people in Canada ,” 2011 to 2020.

2Based on internal estimates of total household installations as of December 2023

Media Contact:

Stephanie Berzinski

stephanie.berzinski@kgsolutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e408415d-e54b-4831-b0c1-872df784ef03