Cold Flow Improver Market Size to Reach USD 1.60 Billion by 2035 as Renewable Fuel Adoption Drives Demand Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Cold Flow Improver Market was valued at USD 909.2 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.60 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.79% during 2026–2035.

The global Cold Flow Improver Market is experiencing robust growth as fuel producers, refiners, and transportation operators increasingly focus on maintaining fuel operability under low-temperature conditions. Growing adoption of biodiesel and renewable diesel blends, increasing commercial transportation activity in cold-climate regions, and tightening fuel quality standards are significantly driving market demand.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 961.7 Million

Market Size by 2035: USD 1.60 Billion

CAGR: 5.79% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Region: North America





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) segment dominated the Cold Flow Improver Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 37.4% of total market revenue owing to EVA’s proven wax crystal modification performance and broad compatibility with multiple diesel fuel grades globally. The Polyalkyl Methacrylate (PAMA) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to superior performance in both wax crystal modification and pour point depression.

By Application

The Diesel Fuel segment held the largest market share of approximately 52% in 2025 due to the growing diesel consumption across commercial transportation, construction equipment, mining operations, agricultural machinery, and backup power generation globally. The Aviation Fuel segment is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing aircraft operations in extreme weather environments globally.

By End-Use Industry

The Automotive segment dominated the market in 2025, driven by extensive utilization of diesel-powered commercial fleets, logistics operations, construction vehicles, and agricultural machinery worldwide. The Automotive segment is also projected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of approximately 6.2% through 2035 owing to the advancements in commercial transportation networks, increasing freight movement, and rising demand for winterized diesel fuels across different regions.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global Cold Flow Improver Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 35% of total market revenue. The region benefits from harsh winter conditions, extensive diesel fuel consumption, growing renewable diesel adoption, and a highly developed fuel additives industry.

The U.S. Cold Flow Improver Market was valued at approximately USD 241.6 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 424.6 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.79%. The U.S. remains the largest market globally due to its vast commercial trucking fleet, expanding biodiesel blending mandates, increasing renewable diesel consumption, and widespread winter diesel treatment requirements across northern states.

The Europe Cold Flow Improver Market size was USD 0.27 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.46 billion by 2035 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2026–2035. The market is driven by stringent fuel quality standards, increasing utilisation of biodiesel and growing demand for winter diesel additives in cold weather countries such as Germany, Scandinavia, and Poland. Germany is the largest market, due to its large transport sector, high industrial consumption of diesel and a strong base of fuel additive manufacturing.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of commercial vehicle fleets, increasing biodiesel blending initiatives, rising aviation fuel consumption, and growing diesel demand across China, India, Japan, and South Korea are driving regional growth. China remains the largest contributor, while India continues to emerge as a key growth market due to increasing transportation and logistics activities.

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Expanding Renewable Fuel Blending Mandates Accelerate Market Growth Globally

The growing implementation of biodiesel and renewable diesel blending mandates globally is one of the most significant drivers shaping the cold flow improver market. Biodiesel blends typically exhibit higher cloud points and greater susceptibility to wax crystallization than conventional diesel fuels, creating a critical need for advanced additive solutions that maintain fuel operability under low-temperature conditions. As governments continue promoting low-carbon fuels and renewable energy initiatives, demand for specialized cold flow improver technologies is expected to rise substantially.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Cold Flow Improver Market Report:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant AG

Afton Chemical Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Infineum International Limited

Innospec Inc.

Baker Hughes Company

Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Croda International PLC

LANXESS AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

SI Group Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Haltermann Carless GmbH

Eastern Petroleum Pvt. Ltd.

Polimeri Europa SpA (Versalis)

Rocanda Enterprises Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2024: BASF SE expanded its Keroflux cold flow improver portfolio with new polymer grades specifically optimized for renewable diesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) blends, addressing evolving biofuel performance requirements.

BASF SE expanded its Keroflux cold flow improver portfolio with new polymer grades specifically optimized for renewable diesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) blends, addressing evolving biofuel performance requirements. 2023: Afton Chemical launched GreenClean 3, a multifunctional diesel additive combining cold flow improvement, detergency enhancement, and performance optimization for modern heavy-duty fleet vehicles.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIODIESEL & RENEWABLE DIESEL COMPATIBILITY ANALYSIS – helps you understand the impact of biodiesel blending mandates, renewable diesel adoption trends, fuel operability challenges, and additive performance requirements across evolving low-carbon fuel markets.

– helps you understand the impact of biodiesel blending mandates, renewable diesel adoption trends, fuel operability challenges, and additive performance requirements across evolving low-carbon fuel markets. COLD WEATHER FUEL PERFORMANCE & WAX CRYSTAL MODIFICATION BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate cloud point reduction, cold filter plugging point performance, wax morphology control, and winter diesel operability optimization strategies.

– helps you evaluate cloud point reduction, cold filter plugging point performance, wax morphology control, and winter diesel operability optimization strategies. MULTIFUNCTIONAL FUEL ADDITIVE INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess emerging additive technologies combining cold flow improvement, detergency, lubricity enhancement, corrosion protection, and fuel system cleaning capabilities.

– helps you assess emerging additive technologies combining cold flow improvement, detergency, lubricity enhancement, corrosion protection, and fuel system cleaning capabilities. AVIATION & MARINE FUEL APPLICATION OPPORTUNITY TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities associated with aviation fuel thermal stability requirements, marine VLSFO adoption, cold-weather fuel management, and advanced specialty fuel formulations.

– helps you identify growth opportunities associated with aviation fuel thermal stability requirements, marine VLSFO adoption, cold-weather fuel management, and advanced specialty fuel formulations. SUSTAINABLE & BIO-BASED ADDITIVE DEVELOPMENT ANALYSIS – helps you uncover advancements in plant-derived polymer chemistries, environmentally sustainable additive technologies, renewable feedstock utilization, and low-carbon product innovation strategies.

– helps you uncover advancements in plant-derived polymer chemistries, environmentally sustainable additive technologies, renewable feedstock utilization, and low-carbon product innovation strategies. GLOBAL FUEL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you gauge the impact of renewable fuel mandates, fuel quality standards, emissions regulations, marine fuel compliance requirements, and evolving industry specifications shaping future cold flow improver demand.

Cold Flow Improver Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 909.2 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 1.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.79% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyalkyl Methacrylate, Polyalpha Olefin, Polyacrylate, Others)

• By Application (Diesel Fuel, Lubricating Oil, Aviation Fuel, Marine Fuel, Others)

• By End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Industrial, Agriculture, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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