Inverter Market Set to More Than Double by 2030 as Renewable Energy and EV Infrastructure Surge, New Report Finds

Dublin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inverter Market by Type, Connection Type, Sales Channel, End User, Output Voltage, Power Rating, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report's release comes as utilities, manufacturers, and policymakers worldwide intensify investment in renewable energy infrastructure. Large-scale solar parks, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and EV charging networks are placing growing demand on advanced inverter solutions for efficient power conversion, grid synchronization, and system optimization. In the United States, federal policy support, including incentives under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, is accelerating adoption of grid-forming inverters with digital monitoring and cybersecurity capabilities. In India, large-scale solar parks and national rooftop solar schemes are driving deployment of string, central, and hybrid inverters with smart grid-support features. Europe's decarbonization and energy self-reliance goals are pushing inverter demand across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale segments alike.

The inverter market report segments the global landscape by type (solar inverters, including central, string, microinverters, and hybrid; and vehicle inverters, including BEV, HEV, and PHEV variants), connection type, sales channel, output voltage, power rating, end user, and region. It draws on in-depth primary interviews with C-level executives, industry consultants, and subject-matter experts across Tier 1, 2, and 3 companies, spanning Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Among the report's findings: the 100-300V output voltage segment is expected to lead the market, driven by widespread use in residential solar systems and small commercial setups, while the utility end-user segment is projected to register the fastest growth as large-scale solar, wind, and grid-connected battery storage projects expand. North America is estimated to hold the second-largest regional market share, supported by grid modernization programs and clean energy manufacturing incentives in the US and Canada.

Why This Report Matters

Size and forecast the opportunity with confidence; Detailed market estimates by type, voltage, power rating, sales channel, and region through 2030 support investment and capacity planning decisions.

Benchmark against the competitive field; In-depth profiles of leading players, including Huawei Technologies, Sungrow, SMA Solar Technology, Enphase Energy, and Schneider Electric, reveal strategic moves, recent product launches, and market positioning.

Track innovation and IP activity; Dedicated patent analysis and coverage of emerging technologies, including Z-source inverters, microinverters, and AI-driven predictive maintenance, identifies where technical differentiation is forming.

Navigate regulatory and tariff complexity; Country-by-country regulatory landscape coverage and a dedicated assessment of 2025 US tariff impacts support pricing and market-entry strategy.

Identify white space before competitors do; Analysis of unmet needs, gray-market pricing pressure, and underserved segments highlights where new entrants and incumbents alike can capture share.

For equipment manufacturers, component suppliers, utilities, and investors, this convergence of accelerating renewable deployment, evolving grid requirements, and an increasingly competitive supplier landscape makes timing and positioning decisions more consequential than ever. The report's segmentation by region and end-user — alongside its case studies on utility-scale retrofits in Greece, China, and Australia — gives stakeholders the granularity needed to identify where demand is concentrating and which players are best positioned to capture it.



The full report, "Inverter Market by Type, Connection Type, Sales Channel, End User, Output Voltage, Power Rating, and Region – Global Forecast to 2030," is available now in PDF format with multiple licensing options.

Companies Profiled

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sungrow

Sma Solar Technology AG

Tbea Co. Ltd.

Enphase Energy

GE Vernova

Solaredge

Ma Solar Italy

Fronius International GmbH

Goodwe

Darfon

Schneider Electric

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Sineng Electric

Ginlong Technologies

Other Players Samlex Europe B.V. Bestek Tmeic Yaskawa - Solectria Solar Kaco New Energy Growatt New Energy Power Electronics S.L. Altenergy Power System Inc. Aiswei Technology Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ou6sn4

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