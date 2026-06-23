Turkey's Social Commerce Market Set to Reach $48.12 Billion by 2031, New Intelligence Report Shows

Dublin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report's release lands at a moment of sustained acceleration for the category. Turkey's social commerce market is projected to grow 10.7% year-over-year to reach $32.68 billion in 2026, building on a 13.2% CAGR achieved during 2022–2025. That momentum is expected to continue, with the market forecast to expand from $29.53 billion in 2025 to approximately $48.12 billion by 2031, at an 8.0% CAGR. For retailers, platforms, and payment providers operating in or eyeing the Turkish market, this combination of high current growth and a long forecast runway signals a window worth acting on now.

The databook provides a comprehensive view of social commerce market dynamics, covering more than 50 KPIs at the country level across both value and volume terms. It segments the market by domestic versus cross-border transactions, social platform type, payment method, business model (B2B, B2C, C2C), end-use device, consumer demographics, and city tier, distinguishing Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 urban markets. Coverage extends across key retail product categories including clothing and footwear, beauty and personal care, food and grocery, appliances and electronics, home improvement, travel, and hospitality. The report also profiles Turkey's top five social commerce platforms and tracks market share among key players including Trendyol, TurkSey, Facebook, and Instagram.

Why This Report Matters

Size the opportunity with granular precision; More than 50 KPIs spanning value, volume, and demographic data support accurate market sizing and investment planning specific to Turkey.

Pinpoint where growth is concentrated; Segmentation by retail category, platform type, and payment method identifies which segments of the market are expanding fastest.

Understand the competitive landscape; Market share analysis by key players, alongside dedicated company profiles of the top five social commerce platforms, supports competitive benchmarking.

Target consumers with confidence; Detailed breakdowns by age group, income level, gender, and city tier sharpen audience targeting and channel strategy.

Plan for payment and platform fragmentation; Coverage of seven distinct payment methods and five platform models (including video commerce, social reselling, and group buying) clarifies where infrastructure investment will pay off.

For retailers, platform operators, payment companies, and investors assessing the Turkish market, this level of segmentation, spanning 44 tables and 57 charts, provides the specificity needed to time market entry, prioritize product categories, and benchmark against established players like Trendyol and TurkSey as social commerce continues to outpace broader e-commerce growth in the country.

The full report, "Turkey Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – Q1 2026 Update," is available now in PDF format with single-user and enterprise licensing options

Companies Featured

Facebook

Instagram

Trendyol

TurkSey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vkz3g

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