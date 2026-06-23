Women's Clinical Trials & CROs Market Forecast to More Than Double by 2036 as Precision Medicine Reshapes Trial Design

Dublin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Clinical Trials & CROs Market Report 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report's release comes as the women's health research landscape undergoes structural change. The global women's clinical trials and CRO market is valued at $9.9 billion in 2026 and forecast to reach $22.3 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%. This trajectory is being driven by the rising prevalence of women-predominant conditions, expanding regulatory requirements for sex-specific safety evaluation, and growing adoption of precision medicine and biomarker-driven approaches across reproductive health, oncology, and hormonal disorder indications.

Technological change is accelerating this shift. As oncology, immunology, reproductive health, and endocrine research move toward molecularly defined patient subgroups, women's health trials increasingly depend on genomic assays, hormonal biomarkers, and pharmacogenomics that vary across female life stages. Decentralized trial models are reinforcing this trend: in 2025, Lindus Health launched hybrid women's health trials in oncology and reproductive medicine, leveraging more than 30 million electronic health records to double enrollment speed compared with traditional CRO approaches. In response, CROs are expanding integrated biomarker services, genomic data platforms, and adaptive trial operational systems to meet sponsor demand.

The market is also being reshaped by trade and policy dynamics. Because clinical trials depend on imported laboratory reagents, specialized medical devices, and biomanufacturing inputs, the sector carries exposure to tariff-related cost escalation, particularly in women's health, where pregnancy-safe diagnostic tools and hormone-testing kits often come from limited supplier bases. The report notes that U.S.-China tariff friction is already disrupting biospecimen flows and central laboratory operations, prompting some sponsors to shift recruitment and site activation toward CRO networks in India, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

Why This Report Matters

Size the opportunity with confidence; Revenue forecasts to 2036, segmented by trial phase, indication, study design, sponsor type, and service type, support investment and capacity planning across five regions and 23 leading national markets.

Benchmark against 19 leading companies; Detailed competitive profiles of IQVIA, ICON, Labcorp, Syneos Health, Charles River Laboratories, and other major players reveal financial positioning, product capabilities, and strategic outlook.

Navigate tariff and supply chain risk; Dedicated scenario modeling across V-shaped, U-shaped, and L-shaped recovery paths quantifies the impact of U.S. trade policy on trial costs and cross-border operations.

Track where innovation is concentrated; Coverage of biomarker integration, genomic data platforms, and decentralized trial execution highlights where competitive advantage is being built.

Plan regulatory and operational strategy; Analysis of sex-specific safety evaluation requirements and patient recruitment infrastructure supports compliance and trial design decisions.

For pharmaceutical sponsors, CROs, and investors, this combination of accelerating biomarker-driven demand and rising operational complexity from tariff exposure makes competitive positioning more consequential than ever. The report's analysis of how companies including Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and WuXi AppTec are adapting their capabilities gives stakeholders a basis for identifying where outsourcing opportunities and operational risk are converging across the forecast period.

The full report, "Women's Clinical Trials & CROs Market Report 2026-2036," is available now in PDF format, with bespoke intelligence and customization options also offered by the publisher.

Companies Featured

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Charles River Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GSK plc

ICON Plc

IQVIA

Johnson & Johnson

Labcorp

Lilly USA, LLC

Medpace

Medtronic

Merck & Co

Novartis AG.

Pfizer Inc

Syneos Health

Thermo Fisher Scientific

WuXi AppTec

AbbVie

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Careggi University Hospital

Charles River Laboratories

Daewon Pharmaceutical

Gilead Sciences

Gynica

Halda Therapeutics

Intra-Cellular Therapies

IQVIA

Mural Health

Medpace, Inc.

Medtronic

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mural Health

Naive / Flagship ecosystem (Flagship)

NVIDIA (collaboration partner)

Novartis AG

Oracle (collaboration partner)

Pfizer Inc.

Roche (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Shigella vaccine / Bharat Biotech (licensee mention)

Syneos Health

TiumBio

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Verona Pharma

WuXi AppTec

Labcorp / Covance

Lilly USA, LLC

ICON Plc.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

amfAR (TREAT Asia) (The Foundation for AIDS Research)

APGOT (Asia Pacific Gynecologic Oncology Trials Group)

COFEPRIS

CONBIOETICA (Mexico National Bioethics Commission)

French Ministry of Health

MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, UK)

NCI (National Cancer Institute)

NMPA (National Medical Products Administration, China)

NIH ORWH (Office of Research on Women's Health)

University of Arizona Health Sciences (partner institution)

WHO (World Health Organization)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gxczn

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