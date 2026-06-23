Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Set to Scale Into Tens of Billions by 2036 as NIST Standards Convert Migration Into a Mandate

Dublin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Post-Quantum Cryptography Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Published by Future Markets, Inc. "The Global Post-Quantum Cryptography Market 2026-2036," a ten-year analysis examining the market across products, services, technologies, end-use industries, and regions as organizations worldwide confront the cryptographic transition required by quantum computing.

The report's release follows a pivotal regulatory milestone: the conclusion of the US National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) standardization process, which finalized ML-KEM, ML-DSA, and SLH-DSA as Federal Information Processing Standards in 2024. That step converted post-quantum cryptography (PQC) from a research field into a procurable, mandatable technology, giving governments and regulated industries a concrete migration target. The urgency is compounded by the "harvest-now-decrypt-later" threat model, in which adversaries capture encrypted data today to decrypt once a cryptographically relevant quantum computer, an event widely estimated to arrive sometime between 2030 and 2040 becomes available.

A defining feature of this market, according to the report, is that the algorithms themselves represent a small economic prize while the migration to them is a very large one: the NIST standards compile to a few hundred kilobytes of code, but deploying them across decades of accumulated cryptographic infrastructure, protocols, hardware security modules, certificate hierarchies, firmware, and supply chains is an enterprise-wide undertaking. Migration framework documents from NSA, NIST, ENISA, and major consultancies converge on an estimate that services and integration spending will exceed underlying PQC product revenue by roughly 8-12× across the migration window. The total addressable market products plus migration services is projected to expand from a few billion dollars in 2026 to several tens of billions by 2036.

The report covers the quantum threat and Q-Day timeline, the four families of post-quantum cryptography (lattice-based, hash-based, code-based, and multivariate), and the NIST-standardized algorithms ML-KEM, ML-DSA, SLH-DSA, and FN-DSA. It maps the standards and regulatory landscape including NSA CNSA 2.0, IETF, ETSI, ISO/IEC, ITU, and national guidance from ENISA, BSI, NCSC, and ANSSI and analyzes the quantum-safe migration stack layer by layer, from cryptographic discovery and crypto-agility to hybrid cryptography, HSMs, and quantum-safe PKI.

Why This Report Matters

Quantify a market most competitors are underestimating — Ten-year forecasts segmented by cryptographic approach, product category, end-user group, and region, with conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, sharpen investment and resourcing decisions.

Capture where the real revenue sits — Dedicated analysis of the 8-12× services-to-product ratio identifies migration consulting and systems integration as the larger commercial opportunity.

Benchmark against 42 active companies — Detailed profiles covering country, business description, funding, and PQC products position vendors including Google, Intel, DigiCert, IBM, Cisco Systems, and Microsoft within the competitive landscape.

Plan sector-specific migration timing — Industry-specific migration programs for banking, defense, telecommunications, critical infrastructure, cloud, and healthcare clarify when demand will peak in each vertical.

Track regulatory deadlines before they bite — Coverage of NSA CNSA 2.0 and national mandates from NIST, ENISA, and other bodies helps compliance and security teams sequence migration ahead of enforcement.

For security vendors, systems integrators, and enterprise security leaders, this combination of a hard regulatory deadline and a market structure weighted toward services creates a window where positioning now particularly in banking and defense, which the report identifies as anchoring near-term demand will shape competitive standing as embedded and IoT migration accelerates later in the forecast. With North America leading on the strength of the earliest and most prescriptive mandates, ahead of Europe and Asia-Pacific, the report gives vendors and investors a basis for sequencing regional go-to-market strategy.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b29qvu

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