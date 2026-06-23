Composable HCM Platform Market to Triple by 2031 as Enterprises Abandon Monolithic HR Systems

Dublin, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composable HCM Platform - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report's release lands as the market hits an inflection point in vendor strategy. The composable HCM platform market is projected at $9.09 billion in 2025, rising to $10.79 billion in 2026 and reaching $27.37 billion by 2031, a CAGR of 20.46%. That growth is being driven by enterprises rejecting HR stacks that require full platform upgrades for a single policy or compliance change, in favor of microservices, headless application architecture, and cloud-native delivery that let organizations swap individual modules without disrupting adjacent workflows. Workday illustrated this shift in September 2025 with the launch of Workday Build, opening its applications, data, and AI infrastructure to customer and partner-built extensions, while SAP SuccessFactors followed in its 1H 2026 release by linking AI agents across recruiting, payroll, learning, and workforce administration through a more loosely coupled service model.

A second growth driver is the move from static HR reporting toward active workforce decision support. Workday's general availability launch of Sana in March 2026 demonstrated policy-aware AI agents capable of completing multi-step HR and finance tasks from a single interface, while SAP reported in May 2026 that 62% of C-suite executives were dissatisfied with how people data connects to business performance a gap the composable HCM platform market is positioned to close. Counterbalancing this momentum, the report identifies data privacy and AI governance as a real constraint, particularly in Europe, where the EU AI Act classifies employment-related AI tools as high-risk applications requiring documentation and conformity obligations before market placement.

The report segments the market by component (platform software and services), deployment model (cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid), enterprise size, functional module, end-user industry vertical, and geography, with platform software accounting for 67.42% of revenue in 2025 and cloud-based deployment representing 72.18%.

Why This Report Matters

Size the opportunity by component and deployment model — Detailed revenue breakdowns show platform software anchoring current spend while services grow at a 20.66% CAGR, and hybrid deployment expands fastest at 21.47% CAGR through 2031.

Identify where regional growth is concentrated — Asia-Pacific's projected 24.89% CAGR, driven by SME digitization in India and Southeast Asia and multi-country payroll modernization in Japan and South Korea, flags where expansion investment will pay off fastest.

Track compliance-driven demand before deadlines hit — Coverage of the EU Pay Transparency Directive's June 7, 2026 transposition deadline and the EU AI Act's high-risk classification of employment AI tools helps vendors and buyers anticipate procurement timing in Europe.

Benchmark against 21 named competitors — Company profiles covering Workday, UKG, ADP, Paycor, Deel, Rippling, and others provide market rank, financials, and recent strategic moves for competitive positioning.

Surface unmet needs ahead of competitors — A dedicated white-space and unmet-need assessment identifies where the current vendor landscape leaves gaps for new entrants or product expansion.

For HR technology vendors, systems integrators, and enterprise buyers, this combination of rapid platform modularization and accelerating regional growth, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where Tech Mahindra's May 2026 partnership with UKG signals how service capabilities are reshaping deployment patterns creates a window for positioning ahead of compliance deadlines and competitive consolidation. The report's analysis of vendors including Workday, Dayforce, isolved, and Personio gives buyers and investors a basis for evaluating governance readiness and platform extensibility as screening factors in procurement.

The full report, "Composable HCM Platform - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)," is available now in PDF and Excel format, and includes a market estimate sheet and three months of analyst support.A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Bamboo HR LLC

Cegid Group

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Darwinbox Digital Solutions Private Limited

Dayforce, Inc.

Deel Inc.

Sage People

Lattice

Hi Bob, Inc.

isolved, inc.

Paychex, Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc.

Paycor HCM, Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation

Personio SE and Co. KG

Remote Technology, Inc.

Rippling People Center Inc.

UKG Inc.

Workday, Inc.

Zellis UK Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnm4s1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.