Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis, Maryland Welcomes Guests with a New Look as the Hotel Completes a Renovation

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Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis, Lobby:

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Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis, King Guestroom

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FAIRFAX, Va. and ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, today announced the completion of an extensive refresh and renovation of the Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis. Guests are welcomed into a reimagined lobby complete with new furnishings, wall coverings, carpeting, artwork, and a 65-inch large screen TV. The Garden Grille & Bar has been updated with new furniture perfect for a hot cooked-to-order breakfast or unwinding later in the day with a craft cocktail and locally inspired menu. For a quick grab-and-go snack or sundries, The Shop has been redesigned and is open 24-7.

Each of the hotel’s 126 guestrooms are refitted with new furnishings, including stylish couches, chairs, lighting, carpeting, wall coverings, soft goods, artwork, and microwaves. Bathroom updates include new lighting, vanities, and bathtub refinishing. All corridors and elevators have been recarpeted and updated. The 1,450 square feet of meeting and event space features new 55-inch TVs, blackout drapes, and fresh paint and carpeting. For recreation, the Fitness Center has new equipment, a water station, a 50-inch TV, and towel storage. Outside, guests will find new patio furnishings and lighting, as well as pool updates, including new chaise lounges and amenities.

Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis is located at 305 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD, just off U.S. Route 50. The hotel is nine miles from the Annapolis Mall and is within walking distance of many area restaurants. It is 30 miles from Washington, D.C., six miles from the United States Naval Academy, a 15-minute drive to historic downtown Annapolis, and 30 minutes from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI). For more information visit the Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis or 410-266-9006.

More About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 109 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 15,500 rooms in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

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Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

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